EmyAfrica21: Full List of Winners as Stonebwoy, Delay, Mahama, Adjetey Anang, Others Win Big
- The 2021 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards came off on Saturday, October 23
- The sixth edition was held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra
- YEN.com.gh features the full list of winners
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The sixth Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards came off on Saturday, October 23, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.
The 2021 edition saw patrons including powerful personalities in the entertainment, business, media, and other fields sporting some of their best for the event.
With her eloquence and flawless sartorial choice, former TV3 presenter, MzGee, gave patrons something to remember as host of the event.
Ghanaian musician Fameye and singer Adina Thembi also thrilled attendees with performances from some of their hit songs.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Produced by Carbon AV Limited, the EMY Africa Awards recognised as one of West Africa's premier and widely watched personality awards, honoured personalities for their incredible achievements and contributions to society.
The chief executive officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, won the flagship Man of the Year award, while business titan Ibrahim Mahama received the Magnate Award for his immeasurable efforts in business and entrepreneurship.
Below are the other winners as reported by oktranking.com
PAV ANSAH COMMUNICATOR AWARD
Bernard Avle – Winner
Giovani Caleb
Dan Kwaku Yeboah
Francis Abban
Nathaniel Attohh
MAN OF THE YEAR SPORTS
Benjamin Azamti-Kwaku – Winner
Jonathan Mensah
Joseph Paul Amoah
Victor Ampofo
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
Wode Maya – Winner
Kwabena Offei-Kwadey Nkrumah
Steve French
Wode Maya
Yaw Tog
BRAND OF THE YEAR
Attoh Tetteh
Bohten
Caveman – Winner
Lawen Taylor
Skin Gourmet
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Prince David Osei
Adjetey Anang – Winner
Mawuli Gavor
Kofi Adjorlolo
Akrobeto Akwasi Boadi
MUSIC MAN OF THE YEAR
Stonebwoy – Winner
Mr Drew
Kuami Eugene
Kofi Kinaata
King Promise
DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) – Nineteen57
Michael Akotua Addo – Quophi Akotua
Nana Adu Boateng – Black and Famous
Omoniyi Makun – Yomi Casual
Prince Sackey Tawiah – Toe Talks GH – Winner
CREATIVE & SUPPORT ARTS AWARD
Francis Y. Brown – Winner
Dancegod Lloyd
Gilbert Asante
Kelvin Vincent
Nana Asaase
Prince Kojo Hilton
Tony Prince Tomety
YOUNG ACHIEVER – FEMALE
Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa
Berla Mundi
Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) – Winner
Gwyneth Gyimah Addo
Juliet Bawuah
YOUNG ACHIEVER – MALE
Sadiq Abdulai Abu – Winner
Farouk Khailann
Mr Eazi
Richie Mensah
Shadrack O. Frimpong
Man of The Year – DR Daniel McKorley (CEO, McDan Group of Companies) – Winner
Magnate Award Winner – Ibrahim Mahama
Men Group Of The Year winners – Presec (ODADE3)
Green Carpet Star Award Winner – ZAACOAL LIMITED
Citizen Ghana Award Winner– Dr Kenneth Ashigbey
Fan Milk Business For Good winner – Teni Agana (Loozeele initiative)
Life Time Achievement Award – PLO LUMUMBA
Woman Of The Year – Patricia Obo-Nai
GMAUK21: Full List of Winners
Meanwhile, the fifth edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK came off at the plush Royal Regency in the United Kingdom, Saturday, October 9, 2021.
The event witnessed thrilling performances from notable Ghanaian artistes such as rapper Medikal, Fameye, Kweku Darlington, Kofi Jamar, Gyakie, Mzbel, and many others.
Some artistes had arrived in the UK days ahead of one of the most patronised events to prepare for the day.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen.com.gh