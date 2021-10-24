The 2021 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards came off on Saturday, October 23

The sixth Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards came off on Saturday, October 23, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

The 2021 edition saw patrons including powerful personalities in the entertainment, business, media, and other fields sporting some of their best for the event.

With her eloquence and flawless sartorial choice, former TV3 presenter, MzGee, gave patrons something to remember as host of the event.

Ghanaian musician Fameye and singer Adina Thembi also thrilled attendees with performances from some of their hit songs.

Produced by Carbon AV Limited, the EMY Africa Awards recognised as one of West Africa's premier and widely watched personality awards, honoured personalities for their incredible achievements and contributions to society.

The chief executive officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, won the flagship Man of the Year award, while business titan Ibrahim Mahama received the Magnate Award for his immeasurable efforts in business and entrepreneurship.

Below are the other winners as reported by oktranking.com

PAV ANSAH COMMUNICATOR AWARD

Bernard Avle – Winner

Giovani Caleb

Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Francis Abban

Nathaniel Attohh

MAN OF THE YEAR SPORTS

Benjamin Azamti-Kwaku – Winner

Jonathan Mensah

Joseph Paul Amoah

Victor Ampofo

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

Wode Maya – Winner

Kwabena Offei-Kwadey Nkrumah

Steve French

Wode Maya

Yaw Tog

BRAND OF THE YEAR

Attoh Tetteh

Bohten

Caveman – Winner

Lawen Taylor

Skin Gourmet

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Prince David Osei

Adjetey Anang – Winner

Mawuli Gavor

Kofi Adjorlolo

Akrobeto Akwasi Boadi

MUSIC MAN OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy – Winner

Mr Drew

Kuami Eugene

Kofi Kinaata

King Promise

KiDi

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) – Nineteen57

Michael Akotua Addo – Quophi Akotua

Nana Adu Boateng – Black and Famous

Omoniyi Makun – Yomi Casual

Prince Sackey Tawiah – Toe Talks GH – Winner

CREATIVE & SUPPORT ARTS AWARD

Francis Y. Brown – Winner

Dancegod Lloyd

Gilbert Asante

Kelvin Vincent

Nana Asaase

Prince Kojo Hilton

Tony Prince Tomety

YOUNG ACHIEVER – FEMALE

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa

Berla Mundi

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) – Winner

Gwyneth Gyimah Addo

Juliet Bawuah

YOUNG ACHIEVER – MALE

Sadiq Abdulai Abu – Winner

Farouk Khailann

Mr Eazi

Richie Mensah

Shadrack O. Frimpong

Man of The Year – DR Daniel McKorley (CEO, McDan Group of Companies) – Winner

Magnate Award Winner – Ibrahim Mahama

Men Group Of The Year winners – Presec (ODADE3)

Green Carpet Star Award Winner – ZAACOAL LIMITED

Citizen Ghana Award Winner– Dr Kenneth Ashigbey

Fan Milk Business For Good winner – Teni Agana (Loozeele initiative)

Life Time Achievement Award – PLO LUMUMBA

Woman Of The Year – Patricia Obo-Nai

