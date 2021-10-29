The awards was aimed at recognizing brands that consistently deliver quality products or services to their customers.

CompuGhana has been recognized as the Customers’ Choice IT Retailer of the Year at the National Customers’ Choice Awards 2021.

This accolade follows an earlier win at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit where CompuGhana’s Chief Executive Officer Saiid Masri was named the CEO of the Year in the Retail Sector.

The National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana 2021 took place on October 15, 2021. Organized by KN Unique Communications, the awards were aimed at recognizing the brands that consistently deliver quality products or services to their customers.

As one of the fastest-growing IT companies in Ghana, CompuGhana has always gone the extra mile for its customers. This trait for the Ghanaian business is amplified in their vision as a company which is to attain the highest level of customer experience and give value for money to customers and businesses they engage.

CompuGhana joined other 29 companies and 4 individuals for the honor at the Nationals Customer’s Choice Awards. Their win as the Customers' Choice IT Retailer of the Year affirms the trust customers have in the IT brand.

Speaking on the great honor its customers have given them, Shirley Selase Anku, Head of Marketing at CompuGhana said:

"This win could only be achieved due to the trust our customers have had in us over the years," Shirley Selase of CompuGhana said.

"We appreciate the loyalty and support our customers give us; we could not have had the recognition we have received without their backing. We want to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their continued support. This win is for all of us."

Event Director Oheneba Kwabena Kena emphasized on the excellent work brands like CompuGhana are doing which was complimented by their independent market research survey on customer satisfaction, business excellence, quality of service, value, professionalism and integrity.

“It is a true reflection of the marketplace as it represents the views of consumers and buyers across the nation,” Oheneba Kwabena Kena said.

“This award recognizes the brand that consistently delivers a high level of service to its customers. Each year, the KN Unique Communications will recognize the best companies for their earnest efforts in business excellence and keeping the customer’s best interests in mind,” he added.

CompuGhana is a company on a mission to lead the invention, development and manufacture of the most advanced information technologies including computer systems, software, microelectronics and storage systems with an assurance of great customer experience and provision of quality services.

One value that sets them apart in their industry is the effort the IT company puts in making customers’ needs an utmost priority.

The establishment which started 14 years ago is currently operating in up to 15 carefully selected locations in Ghana with an aim to be present with great offers across the country.

