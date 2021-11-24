Joseph Moses-Mensah is the creator of Industrial Procurement Services (IPS), a company he started with GHc1,000 in 2006

Before founding the company, he was working as a sales executive with a company at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

Moses-Mensah established his business after he was made to resign following an incident involving a female colleague worker and the company's manager

A young Ghanaian entrepreneur, Joseph Moses-Mensah, has recounted how he started his company, Industrial Procurement Services (IPS), a chain supply venture in the mining industry.

For Moses-Mensah, it was about turning a tribulation into lemonade and becoming his own boss.

Before he created IPS, he was working as a sales executive with a company at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He recalls having an altercation with a female colleague and the manager, who was the brother of the company's director.

Moses-Mensah: Meet the Ghanaian CEO who Started His Equipment Supply Company with GHc1,000 Photo credit: wundef.com

Resigning from work

Embittered by the actions of the manager, he passed a derogatory remark during a phone conversation with the director when he called to complain.

Moses-Mensah was subsequently made to resign after refusing to render an unqualified apology to the director and his brother. He left the company with GHc1,000, he said.

Starting IPS

He would later travel to Accra to register his business, Industrial Procurement Services (IPS), a company he started in 2006 to supply equipment to various mining companies in Ghana.

''I used GHc900 from the GHc1,000 to register the business at The Registrar General's Department in Accra,'' he told Wundef.

Moses-Mensah invested the remaining amount and his saving of GHc500 into other aspects of his young start-up.

''I bought a table and a computer.'' He started working from the room of a friend, where they converted into an office,'' he recalled.

Making his first purchase order

He recalls getting his first purchase order from a company that earned a profit of GHc600, but he would face challenges during the off-peak of the business. ''People were not buying,'' he said.

Moses-Mensah overcame the storms and focused on growing his venture, which currently has 50 permanent staff with numerous casual workers.

Click to watch his video below:

