A young Ghanaian female graduate has inspired netizens with her audacious ambition to become one of Ghana's renowned farmers

Yaa Amponsah earned her first degree in Agriculture from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana

Twitter user Madam_eudia shared her story, revealing that Amponsah is an emerging farmer at Kade in the Eastern Region

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One young graduate, Yaa Amponsah, with a BSC in Agriculture from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana, aims to establish herself in the field.

Agriculture contributes to 54 percent of Ghana's GDP and accounts for over 40 percent of export earnings. The sector also contributes more than 90 percent of the country's food needs, said FAO in Ghana.

In a Twitter post seen by YEN.com.gh, account holder Madam_eudia shared that Amponsah aspires to be one of the greatest female farmers in Ghana.

Pretty Female KNUST Graduate Now Farmer Inspires; Many React to Her Adorable Photos. Photo credit: Madam_eudia

Source: Twitter

''Meet Yaa Amponsah, a young and upcoming farmer at Kade in the Eastern Region of Ghana and a fresh graduate of Knust who studied BSC agriculture.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''[She desires] to be a great female farmer ever in Ghana in the future. The sky is not your limit girl @Darkskinisbea,'' Madam_eudia shared on Twitter.

Her post has gathered a few reactions and comments. YEN.com.gh selected some remarks encouraging Yaa Amponsah to fly towards greatness.

@madam_eudia said:

''God bless her and make her dream come true.''

@addoprince_Snr commented:

''Ooh, wow kudos to her.''

@Seewold said:

''Great. Keep pushing; the sky is not your limit.

Ghanaian Mom of 3 Graduates with PhD

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a mother of three from Ghana, Wilhelmina Annie Mensah, has graduated with a doctorate in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of Ghana.

According to Wilhelmina, the past six years have been a great learning phase for her. And, her years of dedication and commitment to her goal have paid off.

She achieved her master's in Medical Biochemistry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana before heading to the University of Ghana to pursue her PhD.

Black Man Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

Meanwhile, Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh