With 21.6 million Trees Planted and Over 50,000 Hectares Restored, Restore Local Aims to Expand Community-Driven Solutions for Land Restoration, Jobs, and Climate Resilience.

Restore Local, an initiative dedicated to accelerating locally led land restoration across Africa, has officially launched. Convened by World Resources Institute (WRI), this drive provides critical support to community organizations and entrepreneurs— helping these “restoration champions” revitalize degraded landscapes, strengthen community resilience and drive environmental conservation at scale.

Focusing on three key landscapes — Kenya’s Greater Rift Valley, the Ghana Cocoa Belt, and the Lake Kivu and Rusizi River Basin spanning Burundi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo — Restore Local works with these groups to expand access to finance, strengthen technical capacity, secure policy reforms and improve impact monitoring.

“Community-led organizations are the beating heart of Africa’s land restoration efforts, but they can't do it alone — they need more support to take their impact to the next level,” said Dr Susan Chomba, Director of Vital Landscapes at WRI. “That's where Restore Local comes in. We're bringing in new partners, unlocking new resources, and amplifying their voices so that restoration efforts are not just expanded, but deeply rooted and widely embraced.”

Building on existing programs established since Jan 2023, Restore Local has already supported restoration champions in growing 21.6 million trees, restoring over 50,000 hectares of degraded land and creating more than 62,000 jobs, in an effort to drive local economic growth, boost biodiversity, strengthen climate resilience and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The initiative is building on its momentum by expanding its reach, rallying even greater support for locally led restoration efforts and growing a broader movement. This means bringing in new partners beyond those already supported by TerraFund, Restore Local's financing arm, to drive greater impact.

Among those bringing Restore Local's vision to life is Afrex Gold, an avocado company in Kenya that bridges agriculture and restoration.

“Since partnering with Restore Local, we have increased seedling production from 6,000 to 500,000 annually", said Shiro Ndirangu, Managing Director, Afrex Gold. “Being a part of this initiative means restoring the environment while strengthening the community around you. Restore Local is turning action into impact, and I'm proud to be a part of it.”

Tropenbos Ghana echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the restoration work their organization has been doing in the degraded Ghana Cocoa Belt.

"It is exciting to see more people getting involved,” said Kwame Sekyere, Tropenbos’ Project Manager. “With Restore Local's support, we're not just planting trees — we're nurturing a movement that transforms communities and rebuilds our environment. Every tree planted is a step toward sustainable growth, empowering local farmers and ensuring a greener future for generations to come.”

As Africa faces increasing climate challenges, Restore Local is proving that locally led restoration is not just possible — it’s essential. By mobilizing communities, policymakers, and investors, the initiative is turning grassroots action into large-scale impact, ensuring that Africa’s landscapes are not only restored but also sustained.

About Restore local

Restore Local is an initiative convened by World Resources Institute to advance locally led land restoration across three of Africa's vital landscapes: Kenya's Greater Rift Valley, the Lake Kivu & Rusizi River Basin (Burundi, DRC, and Rwanda), and the Ghana Cocoa Belt.

To learn more about Restore Local, visit the Restore Local Website.

