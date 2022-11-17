The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has called on Ghanaian ‘techpreneurs’ to be at the forefront of efforts to drive the country’s digital economy

The minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, says such a drive is crucial and will help turn around the country’s dwindling economic crisis

For this to happen, she said a collaborative regulatory environment ought to be developed to ensure that technology-related services receive the required support

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has extolled the importance of local innovations to Ghana’s digital economic growth.

According to her, Ghanaian techpreneurs ought to embrace the new times the world is heading to and be at the forefront of efforts to drive the country’s digital economy, which will, in turn, contribute massively to the GDP.

Local Innovation Critical To Contribution Of Digital Economy To GDP Growth – Ursula

As the pace of introduction for new technologies accelerates, creating change in societal outcomes beyond the span of existing norms and laws, Ursula wants the ‘techpreneurs’ to be ready.

She also argues that in order for this to take place, a cooperative regulatory framework needs to be created in order to guarantee that technology-related services that cross numerous industries are given the necessary, coordinated oversight in cases where several regulators are engaged.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful: Ghana Digital Economy Policy Will Help Develop A Secure Economy

She made this known at the National Stakeholder Consultation for Review of the Ghana Digital Economy Policy on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Accra Digital Centre.

She spoke briefly about the policy and stated that it aims to develop an open, secure, hyper-connected, and inclusive digital economy that unleashes the inventiveness of digital entrepreneurs across numerous industries, facilitates efficient government service delivery, and establishes Ghana as a regional digital hub.

Government Is Committed To Digitizing Ghana's Economy - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Minister of communication has maintained that government was committed to fully digitizing the entire economy with the deployment of cutting edge technologies to ease the way of life of the Ghanaian.

According to the minister, the current administration understands the development of Digital Skills as one of the key building blocks for creating the digital economy.

She announced that her ministry had already put together the enabling legal, regulatory and policy environment to foster innovation and grow the Digital Economy.

