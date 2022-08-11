Ebenezer Olaleye, a driven young man who was committed to pursuing a postgraduate degree abroad, has announced getting a 'yes' after constant rejections

He gained admission at the University of Maine in the US after applying to 27 schools and sending over 500 emails to professors across the world

The young man expressed his gratitude to his uncle, who never gave up on him and encouraged him after every denial

An elated young man has recently taken to social media to express his utmost gratitude to God and all who helped him after gaining admission at the University of Maine in the US.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Ebenezer Olaleye had him recounting that after completing his undergraduate education in Medical Laboratory Science, he wanted to further his education abroad but got constant rejections which summed up to 27.

Ebenezer added that he chose not to give up but simply keep pushing hence started sending emails to professors at various universities requesting a PhD position but kept getting rejections.

This continued for 584 times until he finally landed a fully-funded scholarship to pursue his PhD at the University of Maine in the US.

The grateful young man took the time to thank his uncle, who kept encouraging him and believing that he would break through someday.

Ebenezer shared more about his journey in the post linked here.

