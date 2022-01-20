Teachers who tutor in a remote location in Ghana resumed school but the students were nowhere to be found

The teachers decided to visit the individual homes of the pupils and encourage them to return to school

The video has since obtained heartwarming reactions on social media as many Ghanaians are praising the hardworking tutors

A couple of teachers in an undisclosed town in Ghana were seen in a video that is fast going viral on social media, begging their students to return to the classroom.

The teachers who moved from house to house indicated that they are at the post because of the students and their work cannot be done until they return to school.

Many Ghanaians have been praising the conduct of the tutors but others found it hilarious that the students who are rather supposed to rush to school for knowledge appear to be dragging their feet.

Ghana social media reactions

Below were some of the comments social media users shared under the post that is gaining thousands of reactions after a few hours of being posted.

Frank Atoforson commented:

God bless you teachers.teachers are doing all this and government don't appreciate and respect teachers. God help us

John Boadu mentioned:

I wonder why sometimes as teachers we worry ourselves on issues that really don't concern us.is it our duty to go round to call students to come to school.u decided to take that duty up why don't u meet the opinion leaders in the community to address that issue.why should u be walking up and down in the community in the name of asking students to come to school.

Obed Afun indicated:

The kids are even scared of the classrooms they are going sit in to study. Maybe there should be a new law that will mandate all public sector workers to send their wards to government basic schools hmm.

Ghanaian teacher's special way of greeting students

In another heartwarming story, a class one Ghanaian teacher, Fredrick Mensah, has come up with a warm way of welcoming each student into his class each day.

Mensah, a teacher at the Mankessim M/A "A" School in the Central Region, added the tension-easing practice of 'class entering greeter' to his special way of welcoming his pupils to class.

An adorable video that has raked in seven million views so far shows him and the students bonding in a heartwarming way before entering his class.

