Abena Model, a benevolent young Ghanaian businesswoman has blessed the lives of over 1,000 high school children

This was in line with her dream of training the students on how to establish a business with low capital through an acquired skill

The administration of the school was grateful the students had the chance to be exposed to digital skills

Nancy Acheampomaa Nkrumah, a beautiful Ghanaian model popularly known as Abena Model, has blessed over 1,000 students with entrepreneurial and digital skills.

Revealing the details to YEN.com.gh, the benevolent model indicated that the young people who benefited from the training were all students at the Ashaiman Secondary School in the Greater Accra Region.

The CEO of Am Consult who also works as an Entrepreneur, Brand Influencer, and Fashion Model, says she undertook the project out of her burning desire to help the youth.

"I am passionate about helping the youths of Ghana, to be self-employed with entrepreneurship and digital skills," the young CEO indicated.

According to Abena Model, the Entrepreneurship and Digital Skill Training project was birthed earlier this year with the vision of assisting students with the dream of becoming businessmen and women and also train them on how to establish a business with low capital through an acquired skill.

"The students of the Ashaiman Secondary School were impacted with knowledge and skills of becoming Entrepreneurs, Photographers, Barbers, Wig makers, Graphic designers, Make-Up artists, Computer programmers, photography,decoration and event planning, bakery etc," Abena further stated.

Abena also indicates that she is available for sponsorship and partnership for the next project of The Entrepreneurship and Digital Skill Training via 0556775430.

When Abena Model made a donation to mark her birthday

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Abena Model blessed the Ashaiman polyclinic with massive goodies on the occasion of her birthday.

The model, on her Instagram handle, solicited funds to undertake the heartwarming donation days to the celebration of her birthday, which saw some kind donors coming on board.

Some pictures that were taken during the donation exercise reveal how Abena was warmly received by the staff of the polyclinic who were grateful for the gesture.

