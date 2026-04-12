Salifu Adam Braimah: Former Savannah Regional Minister Reportedly Passes Away After Short Illness
Salifu Adam Braimah, the former Minister of the Savannah Region in Ghana, has reportedly passed away.
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Renowned Ghanaian broadcast station Citi FM broke the news of Salifu Adam Braimah's demise on social media on Sunday, April 12, 2026.
According to reports, the former Savannah regional minister, popularly known as Uncle Sally, passed away after a short illness.
Braimah was reportedly on admission for medical treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) before his untimely passing.
Reports indicate that arrangements are underway to convey the late Ghanaian minister's remains to his hometown Salaga for burial.
The Facebook post announcing the demise of former Savannah Regional Minister Salifu Adam Braimah is below:
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh