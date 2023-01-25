A US-based Ghanaian educator and businessman, Benjamin Parry, has disclosed that he spent $250,000 to establish the Parry Internation School

A US-based Ghanaian educator and businessman, Benjamin Parry, has disclosed that he spent $250,000 (GH¢3 million +) to establish the Parry Internation School.

The millionaire disclosed that he lived in the US for more than two decades before he returned to his native country to establish the Parry Group of Companies.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa, Parry revealed that the establishment includes transportation and pharmaceuticals.

Benjamin Parry is impressed with how his businesses are doing in Ghana

When asked how his ventures are doing in Ghana, Parry said the businesses have been running smoothly.

''I've put systems in place to ensure the businesses run smoothly ... It's been impressive,'' he told DJ Nyaami.

Parry received his bachelor's degree at The University of Baltimore, where he also bagged his master's degree in Public Administration.

Before relocating to the US to begin a new life, he lived in Europe for three years. Aside from his businesses in Ghana, he works for the US state government in the transportation sector.

Watch his video below:

