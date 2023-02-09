A young Ghanaian man has appealed to benevolent individuals, groups, and organizations to come to his aid as he pursues a university education

Isaac Mumuni is a level 100 student at the University of Ghana offering a Bachelor of Science in Administration

Isaac says financial constraint is negatively impacting his desire to achieve his ambitions

A brilliant young Ghanaian man Isaac Mumuni is in need of monetary support if his ambitions to ever become a university graduate will come to fruition

The old student of Labone Senior High School who had 5As and 3Bs in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) says his desire to pursue tertiary education is now on the line.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the first-year student of the University of Ghana currently offering a Bachelor of Science in Administration revealed that the issue of funding has become a challenge.

Isaac said due to financial constraints, he could not apply for accommodation in any of the halls of residence, a situation that has forced him to commute to school from Korle Gorno in Accra for lectures.

He added that despite having made part payment of his school fees, money to buy books and other reading materials has also become a burden.

“I need someone who will support and see me through my journey as a student of the University. My mother is a petty trader, and she has exhausted all means to raise money for my education”.

Mumuni who hopes to be a chartered accountant in future says he will forever be grateful if a benevolent individual, organization, or group will hear his appeal and come to his aid.

“I want to say that I really want to go to school and will never disappoint anyone who is touched to invest in my education.

People who wish to contact Isaac Mumuni for more information can reach him on 0558076742 or 0507013416

