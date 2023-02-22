Over 200 first-year SHS students in Ekumfi in the Central Region have received chopboxes, trunks and food items

The items were donated by MP for the Ekumfi constituency, Abeiku Crestil, to support parents

Abeiku Crestil has said the donation is a social intervention policy to help the students and the parents in his constituency

More than 200 graduates of the Junior High School (JHS) Ekumfi who are set to start their Senior High School (SHS) education have been given a major boost by their Member of Parliament.

The lawmaker for Ekumfi Abeiku Crestil has donated hundreds of three of the very critical items fresh SHS students usually need to go to school: Wooden boxes to store food (aka chopboxes), metallic trunks and food items.

A beneficiary student carrying her trunk home (L) and some of the chopboxes that were donated by MP for Ekumfi Abeiku Crestil. Source: Facebook/@CitiTV

According to a story by Citi News, the MP has explained that the support to the students who have gained admission is to help parents who may not have saved enough money to buy the times for their children to take to school.

"We all know that our people are farmers, and they get their money annually, so we decided to do this as a social intervention policy to cushion parents,” the kind MP explained.

The gesture has been praised by parents and students.

Efua Adadewa, a parent whose child received a chopbox, trunk and food items, the donation by the MP was timely because she would not have been able to provide them to her child before school starts later in February.

First year students are to report to school on February 20

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Ghana Education Service (GES) has explained that per the academic calendar for 2023, the first-year students must report to their schools on February 20, 2023.

Orientation for academic work may also start on February 27, 2023.

The GES has disclosed that, across the country, 538,399 pupils qualified to be placed by the computerised school selection and placement system to continue their SHS education this year.

Also, 372,780 students were placed in one of their choices automatically.

