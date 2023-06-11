Peter Nartey, a Ghanaian pastry seller, has appealed for financial help to expand his struggling business

His situation raked up public attention following a Facebook post by social media user Nana Benyin Anumel

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the pastry seller confirmed the post as he urged people to support his venture

Ghanaian pastry seller Peter Nartey has appealed for financial support to boost his business or build a permanent shop to serve more customers.

The struggling baker's need for support gained traction after Nana Benyin Anumel posted Peter Nartey's situation on Facebook.

Social media user details Nartey's struggles

Anumel shared a touching image of Nartey carrying the pastries in a container. The pastry seller posed for the photograph in front of a drinking bar.

Ghanaian who hawks pastries begs for help.

Source: Getty Images

''I met this guy with his pastries on his head, walking in town selling, and sharing him here will help project his business. Let's support humble beginnings,'' Anumel posted on Facebook.

Nartey appeals for help

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about his situation, Nartey confirmed the story by emphasising his need for support.

''I live in Kumasi Santasi. I make pastries, drinks, and sell them, but I need help. So yes, what Anumel posted is accurate. I hawk the pastries because I don't have my own shop.

''I completed junior high school but could not attend senior high school due to financial constraints. I would appreciate any support to expand my business; I make many things, including food ...May God bless anyone who comes to my aid,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Please donate to Peter Nartey via 0591238698 to support his business.

