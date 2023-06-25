Former KNUST learner AH Mumin has earned a PhD in Economics from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom (UK)

He recalled working as a herdsman in JHS before experiencing financial difficulties at the Ghanaian university after SHS in a Facebook post

Mumin disclosed that he overcame tribulations before receiving his master's and PhD at the University of Glasgow, which garnered compliments from online users

Ghanaian AH Mumin has finally graduated with a doctoral degree (PhD) in Economics from the University of Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, after overcoming tribulations.

The high-achieving young man with a modest background struggled before life smiled at him after he completed the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana.

Former KNUST student graduates with PhD in Economics from UK university. Photo credit: AH Mumin.

Mumin works as herdsman

, Mumin recounted working as a herdsman before the 2005 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). He lamented that while his mates prepared for the final exams, he had to attend to his father's sheep.

''... in 2005, while my schoolmates were preparing for BECE, I was busy being a herdsman. I would close from school at 1:00 pm, get home and take a few sheep owned by my father at the time to the bushes for grazing. Taking care of the animals was my responsibility, and there was no running away from it,'' he posted on Facebook.

Mumin said he returns home with the sheep at about 6:00 pm and goes for Quranic studies until 9:00 pm.

''I needed help making time to revise school materials. Even when I wanted to spend time after 9:00 pm to do some reading, my home was without an electricity supply. Sometimes my parents could afford kerosene to light a hand-held lamp,'' he recalled.

After overcoming the challenges in junior high school, Mumin completed and emerged as the best student of his cohorts.

Life throws more challenges at Mumin

But life threw more challenges at him. After graduating from the Business Secondary School (BISCO) in Tamale with impressive grades, he gained admittance into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he received a BSc Development Planning degree.

Mumin overcomes the odds

Later, he enrolled into the University of Glasgow for an MSc in Economic Development before bagging a PhD in Economics in the same establishment.

''Alhamdulillah, it's been a smooth sail ever since ... My master's and PhD have been fully funded thanks to the Commonwealth shared scholarships for my MSc and the University of Glasgow College of Social Sciences (CoSS) scholarship for my PhD),'' he said.

Mumin thanked his early educators and loved ones for the support he received on his journey to earning a higher education in his post, which gathered compliments from netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh