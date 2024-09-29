KNUST's Unity Hall and University Hall, popularly known as Conti and Katanga respectively have distanced themselves from the #StopGalamsey protest

The two groups on X indicated they were not taking part in the demonstration as widely speculated

Katanga and Conti in separate press statements explained why they were not taking part in the demonstration

The leaders of some Halls in KNUST have broken the hearts of many Ghanaian youth who anticipated participating in the upcoming # StopGalamsey protest on October 3, 2024.

In an X post, the leaders of two renowned halls in KNUST, Unity Hall, known as Conti and University Hall, known as Katanga, announced their withdrawal from the protest.

This follows a series of exchanges over these groups' participation in the upcoming protest to halt galamsey in Ghana.

Ghanaians plan a protest against galamsey

Ghana's youth have recently expressed outrage against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, and have decided to protest to express their displeasure over the menace. The protest was started by Democracy Hub, which had most of its members who hit the streets to protest arrested.

Now, social media influencers and Ghanaian youth activists have all decided to join the campaign. According to the aggrieved youth, galamsey is destroying Ghana's water, forest reserves, and land resources, hence the need to end the menace.

There were reports that members and alumni from Katanga Hall and Unity Hall would be bused to Accra to join the protest. With Katanga Hall, one of its alumni groups, @Katanga Fellows on X, expressed its support for the protest and called on all of Katanga, past and present, to join the protest.

However, another group on X, claiming to be the main Katanga Hall alumni, later released a statement on X, distancing itself from the Katanga Fellows group and the upcoming demonstration.

Conti reacts to speculations about their participation

Unity Hall has also reacted to the news about their participation. The traditional council on X indicated that the Hall was not participating in the protest. It the post, the traditional council raised a couple of issues they expected political parties to advocate on their behalf but failed to do so.

Okyeame Kwame weighs in on protest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has expressed his views on the ongoing protest against galamsey.

The Woso hitmaker entreated Ghanaians in an X post not to politicise the fight against the menace.

