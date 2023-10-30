A contestant for Presec in this year's NSMQ will be hoping to make his family proud when his school meets OWASS and Achimota School in the final

Selinam Kofi Mortey will be the second person in his family to represent Presec in the NSMQ

Many people who saw the post have urged Selinam to be at his best during the final contest

Selinam Kofi Mortey, one of the contestants representing Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec), is trending as his school prepares for a crucial NSMQ final encounter involving Achimota School and Opoku Ware School.

This comes after it was revealed on the X page of @PRESECLEGON_ that his elder brother, Selasie Komla Ansah Mortey, also represented Presec in the 2019 NSMQ competition and lost the finals to St. Augustine's College.

The Presec NSMQ star, whose brother represented the same school four years ago Photo credit: National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post, which had the photos of the brothers, revealed that Selinam is determined to bring honour to his family by being on the winning side after the contest comes to an end.

"Two blood brothers who wore the Blue magic, one nearly clinched on to a trophy, four years later the other poised for revenge.

"MORTEY SELASIE KOMLA ANSAH -PRESEC National Science & Maths Quiz finalist 2019. MORTEY SELINAM KOFI - PRESEC National Science & maths Quiz finalist 2023".

Also, Selinan, in an interview with Joy News on YouTube, also named his brother the biggest inspiration after his participation in the NSMQ.

Ghanaians encourage Selinam

Many people, in reacting to the post, urged Selinam to give off his maximum best in the final NSMQ contest involving Presec, OWASS and Achimota.

@EnochPink stated:

Mortey selasie and Nii Amu were a match made in heaven.With Nathan coming in to finish it up.Was unfortunate we couldn't win

@clementbrown reacted:

It's in the family

@BonifasSylvanus replied:

Same national theatre. time to rewrite history

@amo_blac commented:

This is weird because when we lost four years ago my gee was like see don’t fret Selasie got a brother in SHS and rumor has it that he’s beast…I was like tf…. In that instance I already knew we were winning in next 4 years.

@SackBontaleAFC stated:

Then it’s not a good omen for presec … history might repeat … all the same … jahGuide

@ymb267 added

May he bring it home for him and not to disappoint

Presec confident of winning 8th trophy

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the contestants representing Presec in the NSMQ have opened up about the pending final contest involving them, Opoku Ware School and Achimota School.

A member of the Presec team thanked God for helping them emerge victorious against Mfantsipim School and Keta SHTS in the nail-biting contest.

The team expressed confidence that God will crown their hard work by helping the school to win the trophy.

"Expect that the God who has carried us from the beginning is going to bring this work to a successful end.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh