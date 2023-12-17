Dr Abdul-Subulr Yakubu and a team from Bolgatanga Senior High School represented the school in the 2004 NSMQ contest

The school was defeated in a close contest between Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon)

He is now a senior physician specialist, cardiologist, and head of cardiology at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in Northern Ghana

Erudite National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) alumnus Dr Abdul-Subulr Yakubu is a former Bolgatanga Senior High School student.

With confidence and talent, the genius led his alma mater in the 2004 contest against the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon).

Meet NSMQ 2004 star Dr Abdul-Subulr Yakubu turned head of Cardiology at Tamale Teaching Hospital. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

Yakubu captured the hearts of the other contestants, including students of PRESEC Legon, for his matchless brainiac performance in that quiz.

Although the other Bolgatanga finalists were there, Yakubu's performance was outstanding. The competition appeared to be a one-man-against-three contest. At the conclusion of that competition, PRESEC Legon advanced to the semifinal stage with only one mark in a 94-95 contest.

Now a senior physician specialist, cardiologist, and head of cardiology at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in Northern Ghana, Dr Yakubu has over a decade of experience in clinical medicine and is passionate about providing cardiology services to the less privileged in the region.

Dr Yakubu's university education

He graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Medical Sciences with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery. Following that, he finished his Internal Medicine and Cardiology residency study at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Dr Yakubu's post-graduate training included interventional cardiology at China's Guangdong Cardiovascular Institute, where he gained additional experience in percutaneous coronary intervention and pacemaker placement.

He began his career as a house officer at Tamale Teaching Hospital in 2011, where he completed supervised rotations in Internal Medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, and surgery. He worked as a medical officer and commanded house officers while providing inpatient and emergency medical services from 2013 to 2016.

From June to November 2022, Dr Yakubu worked as a cardiologist at the Navrongo Health Research Centre, where he provided consultancy services to the Clinical Science Department and read electrocardiograms. In the same year, he was appointed Chief of Cardiology at Tamale Teaching Hospital, where he founded Northern Ghana's first cardiology unit.

Dr Yakubu is a fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and the West African College of Physicians, Division of Cardiology.

Source: YEN.com.gh