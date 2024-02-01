Jeneral Ntetia has caused a stir after he opened up on the work his old classmate does for a living

He said his friend was one of the most intelligent students in school and was surprised he now sells coconuts

Many people who thronged the comments section of the post also shared other opinions regarding the work his friend does

Ghanaian comedian and actor Prince Kwame Amoabeng, popularly known as Jeneral Ntatia, sparked reactions on social media after he opened up about the work his old classmate does for a living.

Taking to Facebook, the Kejetia vs Makola actor was pained that his classmate had ended up a coconut seller.

Describing him as one of the intelligent students in his class, Jeneral Ntetia said his friend, now a coconut seller, mentioned on seeing him in public quickly mentioned his name after also opened up on his hustle.

"As soon as he saw me he shouted Amoabeng this is where life brought me oo”.

He said his friend's current situation really got him emotional.

"I can’t control my tears Charley.This guy was too bright Herhhh," he wrote.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Jeneral Ntetia had raked in over 600 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians share diverse views on the post by Jeneral Ntatia

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post shared diverse opinions, with some saying selling coconut is not a bad business.

Nana Owusu reacted:

I know a coconut seller who’s built 4bedroom apartment. Has a shop for his wife and first child in the uni. The Bible says we should do whatever our hands find to do with all diligence as if it’s been done unto the Lord.

Proff Kojo Dei indicated:

Not all of us can be professors, pastors, journalists, engineers…name the rest. Some has to sell coconuts. Those who sell coconuts are equally important as the other professions mentioned

Obaasima Ahoufe indicated:

Hw3 the way profit dey coconut selling inside eeerr,gyai,

Isaac Ofosu Amoafo wrote:

In the Nyame bekyere republic where intelligent minds become useless because of certain courses and crazy educational systems where we chew, poor, pass and forget

Coconut seller makes GH¢100 profit daily

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man who sells coconuts said he is delighted with his work.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Mx24 TV, Musah revealed that he has been selling coconut for the past three years and is happy with the gains he is making.

The junior high school-leaver said he now makes GH¢100 as profit a day

