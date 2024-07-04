A student of KNUST is trending after his quest to become a student leader of Africa Hall suffered a setback

It has been reported that Benedict Nana Sefah has been disqualified from contesting as JCRC President on grounds of gender

Many people who thronged the comments section shared varied opinions on the decision of the vetting committee

Benedict Nana Sefah, a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been dealt a big blow in his quest to become the JCRC President for Africa Hall.

The current vice president of Africa Hall is reported to have been disqualified by the vetting committee because he was unfit for that position.

Although no official communication has been made regarding his disqualification, a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of The Hub Media revealed that Benedict was disqualified because of his gender.

"Benedict Nana Sefa, who aspires to be the first male president of Africa Hall, has been disqualified on the basis of his gender. This decision was reached by the mostly female Hall Council. He has served as a Vice President for the Hall,” the post read.

It remains unclear whether the position of JCRC president for Africa Hall is preserved for women only, especially considering that the hall was an all-female hall until 2018, when it was converted into a mixed hall.

At the time of writing the report, the post about Benedict's disqualification had received over 22,000 views and 20 comments.

Ghanaians unhappy with the decision

Social media users who thronged the post's comment section shared varying opinions on the vetting committee's decision.

@MaaliVerse indicated:

Until i see a female Unity or University Hall president, let’s keep this energy

@BilRhymes1 reacted:

Then we dont expect a female to head conti and Kat

@Mark_Doh_ reacted:

So throughout his tenure as Vice President, where was the hall council? Where are we going if a person's gender may suddenly be used as a reason for disqualification? Males are not permitted to lead in the same hall where they are permitted to sleep

@kakap3_akoma indicated:

But has the constitution been amended to accommodate males running for office??

@Iamprempeh_jnr

Awww m)b). Ade3 y3 ay3 tann. Restore the halls to its previous status. Ah Tech paaa

