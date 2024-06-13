Police have arrested two students in connection with a violent clash between students of Nkoranza Technical Institute and Nkoranza SHTS

Police have arrested two students in connection with a violent clash between students of the Nkoranza Technical Institute and Nkoranza Senior High Technical School in the Bono East Region.

The clash occurred Monday, June 12, 2024, at the Nkoranza SHTS and left eight students injured, with the destruction of school properties and several vehicles belonging to teachers.

Ghana News Agency reported that police controlled the riot and ensured calm in the school.

The disturbance was caused when some male Nkoranza Technical Institute students visited some female Nkoranza Senior High Technical School students, sparking a misunderstanding.

Isaac Amankwaa, the Nkoranza South Municipal Director of Education, told the media that a committee had been set up to investigate the matter.

