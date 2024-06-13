Two Students Arrested After Fight Over Girls Between Nkoranza Technical Institute And Nkoranza SHS
- Police have arrested two students in connection with a violent clash between students of Nkoranza Technical Institute and Nkoranza SHTS
- The clash occurred on Monday, June 12, 2024, at the Nkoranza schools and left eight students injured
- Some male students of the Nkoranza Technical Institute visited some female students of the SHTS where a misunderstanding erupted
Police have arrested two students in connection with a violent clash between students of the Nkoranza Technical Institute and Nkoranza Senior High Technical School in the Bono East Region.
The clash occurred Monday, June 12, 2024, at the Nkoranza SHTS and left eight students injured, with the destruction of school properties and several vehicles belonging to teachers.
Ghana News Agency reported that police controlled the riot and ensured calm in the school.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The disturbance was caused when some male Nkoranza Technical Institute students visited some female Nkoranza Senior High Technical School students, sparking a misunderstanding.
Isaac Amankwaa, the Nkoranza South Municipal Director of Education, told the media that a committee had been set up to investigate the matter.
Police fire warning shots to break fight in Labone SHS
Police had to fire warning shots to disperse a crowd of students that clashed with another group on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Labone Senior High School in Accra.
In a viral video of the incident, officers are seen chasing students away amid the firing of shots. Someone hiding behind a window captured the melee in an amateur video.
La-Dadekotopon Municipal Education Director Habiba Kotoma explained that initial reports that residents of the nearby community had stormed the school with dangerous objects were inaccurate.
Over 30 Ajumako-Afransi technical and vocational students hospitalised over suspected food poisoning
She explained that the students were fighting amongst themselves after a senior had seized packs of food belonging to a junior.
The friends of the junior had come to help him fight, leading to one of the recent incidents of student unrest.
Wa Technical School teachers threaten to quit after student attacks housemaster
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported on tensions at Wa Technical Institute in the Upper West region after a student assaulted a housemaster.
Teachers at the second-cycle technical school threatened to leave campus unless the student was dismissed.
But the headmaster of the school, Saaka Adams, intervened and urged the teachers, as well as some parents who stormed the campus of the chaos that ensued on campus, to calm down.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.