Ghanaian musician Black Sherif ignited a frenzy on social media after abandoning his performance at a recent event at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) on Saturday, August 19, 2024.

Black Sherif angrily quits performance at UMaT

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif was spotted angrily leaving the school's premises a few minutes after mounting the stage for his music performance at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

According to several reports, two fans who attended the event were shocked by faulty equipment caused by the organisers' poor planning while the musician performed some of his hit songs on stage.

Disappointed and frustrated with the situation at the event, Black Sherif decided to quit his performance and head to his car to drive off with some members of his team from the university's campus.

Scores of disappointed fans and the event organisers, who had waited in anticipation for the musician's performance at the event, followed him to plead and get him to rescind his decision.

Reactions to Black Sherif quitting his performance

Many fans thronged to the comment section to express their disappointment with the event organisers for the incident at the event. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

@IHimpson commented:

"These organizers are not serious. The safety of the people comes first before the show. It’s good he left, everyone is safe now. 🔥🎉."

@iansuzir commented:

"So much respect to him. The life of the audience matters."

@gabiGodwin commented:

"You these same people would have said he is insensitive if he had perform after the gers incident. That would ve been a dent on blacko’s brand too for performing under such bad production."

@abekah_mike commented:

"Our universities should learn to stop these nonsense of bringing top artists who charge huge sums of monies and just after they have left students still finds it so challenging getting access to water to the 2nd or 3 rd floors of our various hostels this is sickening."

@jahcaan_ commented:

"It’s hard time, these bouncers at the various occasions are banned from using the shocker . Although I understand is to ensure effective security buh in a way it’s also not necessary.. @blacksherif_."

Black Sherif shares money among street boys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif gave money to seven boys he encountered on the streets after they approached him.

In a social media video, the musician took out several GH¢100 notes from his pocket and handed them to the boys, who looked excited.

