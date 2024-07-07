A video of a proud student speaking after his school qualified at the 2024 NSMQ Eastern regional qualifiers has surfaced on social media

The young man suddenly acquired a foreign accent and left many of his fellow students surprised in a video circulating online

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian student became an overnight sensation after a video of him adopting a foreign accent went viral.

The student from the Abuakwa State College sparked laughter on social media after his school recently qualified for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Abuakwa State College beat its four contenders at the 2024 NSMQ regional qualifiers held on July 4, 2024.

At the end of the final round, the prestigious Senior High School had amassed 71 points and was the leading school in its category.

Anum Presby Senior High School came second on the chart with 30 points, Pentecost SHS came third with 23, Akim Swedru SHS, the fourth on the list, had 16 points, and St Thomas SHTS was 12.

While jubilating over his school's success, the proud students expressed himself with miraculously acquired foreign accent, which left his friends in awe.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Abuakwa State College student speaking impeccable English

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many netizens laughing over the boy's reaction to his school's victory.

@$Emma wrote:

"Once a soldier is always a a soldier therefore once a student always student."

@Thy Grace wrote:

"High school and fooling."

@Safety Sax wrote:

"The hype around the speakers should be studied."

@4PF ROLAND wrote:

"Day one to day now dey sweet me."

@S.K wrote:

"Awww I miss SHS."

Abuakwa State College fails to win Regional championship

Despite its remarkable performance in the regional qualifiers, Abuakwa State College failed to win the Regional Championship as it was kicked out of the competition during the next stage.

