Adisadel College has emerged as the Central Regional champion of the National Science and Maths Quiz

Adisco beat its contenders, including Wesley Girls SHS, to emerge the regional champion at the end of the contest

Netizens who saw the post greeted the news with mixed reactions as some congratulated Adisco and others wished Gey Hey better luck

Adisadel College, affectionately called Adisco, emerged victorious over Wesley Girls' Senior High School (Wey Gey Hey) and other schools in the highly competitive National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Central Regional Championship.

The intense competition ended with Adisco being crowned the regional champion for the third time, solidifying their status as a formidable force in the academic contest.

Adisadel College secured 41 points, Ghana National College secured 34 points, Wesley Girls' High School secured 30 points, and Apam SHS secured 12 points.

Many of the Wesley Girls' students were disappointed and heartbroken, while the Adisco students proudly celebrated their victory.

Netizens react to Wesley Girls' defeat in NSMQ regional championship

Netizens who saw the results of the competing schools expressed mixed reactions to the positions of the various schools.

While some congratulated Adisadel College, others wished Wey Gey Hey better luck in other contests.

