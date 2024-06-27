Global site navigation

NSMQ: Adisco Triumphs Over Wey Gey Hey In NSMQ Regional Championship
by  Jessie Ola-Morris 2 min read
  • Adisadel College has emerged as the Central Regional champion of the National Science and Maths Quiz
  • Adisco beat its contenders, including Wesley Girls SHS, to emerge the regional champion at the end of the contest
  • Netizens who saw the post greeted the news with mixed reactions as some congratulated Adisco and others wished Gey Hey better luck

Adisadel College, affectionately called Adisco, emerged victorious over Wesley Girls' Senior High School (Wey Gey Hey) and other schools in the highly competitive National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Central Regional Championship.

The intense competition ended with Adisco being crowned the regional champion for the third time, solidifying their status as a formidable force in the academic contest.

Scenes from the competition grounds Image credit: NSMQ
Source: Facebook

Adisadel College secured 41 points, Ghana National College secured 34 points, Wesley Girls' High School secured 30 points, and Apam SHS secured 12 points.

Many of the Wesley Girls' students were disappointed and heartbroken, while the Adisco students proudly celebrated their victory.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Wesley Girls' defeat in NSMQ regional championship

Netizens who saw the results of the competing schools expressed mixed reactions to the positions of the various schools.

While some congratulated Adisadel College, others wished Wey Gey Hey better luck in other contests.

@Edmund D Taylor wrote:

"3 times Regional Champions. Hail Adisco."

@Royal Mcqueen wrote:

"Congratulations to them."

@Adelita Tettegah wrote:

"Congratulations my boys."

@Dhor Khie wrote:

"Nobody should tag me o. Apam, we did our best. Congratulations to Adisco; I’m proud to be an Adisco brother’s sister."

@Gladys Ama Anane wrote:

"Congratulations ."

@Kemi Kerls wrote:

"Adisco, raise your body!"

@Kemi Kerls wrote:

"This should be a lesson to all the ladies, you can never judge a man's performance by his first round. It is very important to consider the full context and subsequent efforts before forming a judgment."

