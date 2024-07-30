Drama As High Court Dismisses Injunction Against KNUST Vice Chancellor
- A Kumasi High Court has squashed an injunction to halt the reinstatement of the KNUST Vice-Chancellor
- The judge who sat on the case dismissed it on grounds that it lacked merit, among other reasons
- Netizens who saw the post were divided and took to the comment section to express their views
Drama unfolded in a Kimasi High Court after the court dismissed an application to halt the reappointment of the KNUST Vice-Chancellor, Prof Rita Akosua Dickson.
The case was dismissed on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, because it lacked merit. The court also questioned the plaintiff's status, as he claimed to be an alumnus of the institution.
Clement Kofi Ohene, the plaintiff, dragged Prof Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson to court, challenging the procedure through which she was selected.
He contended that the reappointment of the KNUST Vice Chancellor was procedurally wrong, per the University's statutes, in extending the tenure of office.
However, his argument was highly contested by the defendants' counsel, who insisted they had complied with all the institution's requirements regarding the reinstallation of a Vice-Chancellor.
Meanwhile, there was drama at the court premises as lawyers for the defendants rejected a stay of execution service shortly after the verdict.
Netizens react to KNUST Vice Chancellor's win
KNUST hit with another suit over VC's reappointment
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that another person has sued to halt the extension of Professor Akosua Dickson's term as the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
This suit was initiated by Isaac Mensah, who argues that renewing the vice chancellor violated the University's laws. Citi News reported that Mensah also said in his suit that the extension was a 'clear' breach of good reasoning.
The first suit against the Vice-Vice-Chancellor'snsion came from a KNUST graduate, Kofi Clement Ohene Asare. Citi News also reported that the KNUST alum community has urged Asare to withdraw the injunction against Prof Dickson.
