The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has renewed Prof Rita Akosua Dickson’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor for a second term

The University Council endorsed the recommendation to extend her tenure for another two years

The University Registrar confirmed the renewal in an official notice circulated to the university community and the public

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has renewed Prof Rita Akosua Dickson’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor for a second term.

Prof Rita Akosua Dickson. Source: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Source: Facebook

The University Council endorsed extending her tenure for another two years, effective August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2026.

The university said her reappointment is a testament to her leadership and contributions to the university’s growth during her first term.

Under her guidance, KNUST has seen significant advancements in academic excellence, research innovation, and infrastructural development.

The University Registrar confirmed the renewal in an official notice circulated to the university community and the public.

History-making appointment

History was made when Prof Dickson became the first woman to hold the position of Vice-Chancellor of the school on August 1, 2020.

Prof Dickson's teaching career at KNUST began in 2000 as a lecturer at the school's Department of Pharmacognosy.

She lectured for three years before leaving for the UK to pursue a PhD at Kings’ College London. Prof Dickson returned to teaching in 2007, and by 2009, she had been promoted to senior lecturer and then to associate professor of pharmacognosy in 2014.

Since then, the driven Ghanaian woman has held positions such as Head of the Department of Pharmacognosy, Vice Dean, and eventually Dean of the Faculty. This made her the first woman in the faculty's history to be appointed dean.

Prof Dickson's record of "firsts" continued when she became KNUST's first female Pro-Vice-Chancellor in October 2018.

KNUST courses and cut-off points for 2023/2024

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published courses offered at KNUST and their cut-off points.

For those looking to begin or further their university studies in Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is arguably one of the best options.

It updates its programmes frequently to meet the prevailing demands and ensure that students get market-relevant knowledge and skills.

The institution was established with a primary focus on science and technology but has recently widened its scope to include numerous other courses.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh