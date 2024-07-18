A 2024 contestant in The Sharks Quiz competition has been awarded a full scholarship to study at the Bronston Canadian Academy

The student named Samuel Nyameke Nyanzu emerged as the overall winner out of a shortlist of hundreds of students for the ATDP scholarship

Samuel was awarded a scholarship worth $22,450 to cover all expenses for his studies in Canada

Samuel Nyameke Nyanzu, a final-year student at St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast, has been awarded a full scholarship to study at Bronston Canadian Academy.

Samuel Nyameke Nyanzu, who represented his school in The Sharks Quiz competition for 2024, was adjourned as the overall winner of the Academic Talent Development Programme (ATDP) out of a shortlist of equally brilliant students.

Samuel Nyameke Nyanzu (left) with some students of St. Augustine's College Photo credit: @Samuel Nyameke Nyanzu

Source: UGC

For his reward, Samuel Nyameke Nyanzu would receive $22,450 to cover all expenses for his study in Canada.

Smauel's participation in The Shark Quiz competition, which is a module of the ATDP, qualified him to be shortlisted for the scholarship award.

St. Augustine's College, in a Facebook post, celebrated Samuel Nyameke Nyanzuf for his achievement.

"We are grateful to the Programme Organisers for this great honour. Kudos to the Team Coaches for grooming our boys and turning them into champions, and we also appreciate APSU for the tremendous support!" they wrote.

Schoolmates and old students congratulate

Samuel's schoolmates and some old students of St. Augustine's College congratulated him in the comment section of the post by their school.

@Dhat Bwoy Lyncs wrote:

"Papa Zuuu. Congrats bro."

@Isaac Ekow Aduku also said:

"Congrats...Shine like no others business."

@Jeremiah Ansah commented:

"Well deserved..... Congratulations."

Old St Augustine's College student with 7As and B2 needs support for further studies

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young Ghanaian man who achieved 7As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) needs financial support.

Inkoom Frederick Wayo desires to further his education but has had to put the ambition on the back burner since 2021 due to financial constraints.

His plight was highlighted in a post on LinkedIn, which has garnered tons of reactions from people.

Source: YEN.com.gh