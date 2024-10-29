The Ministry of Education has released the 2024/25 school placement results following the release of BECE results

Students can now check their school placements and secure admission for the upcoming academic year

Approximately 104,918 students were not placed and have been directed to use the Self-Placement platform

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ministry of Education has released the 2024/25 placement results for students entering secondary education following the release of the BECE results.

Students can now check their school placements and secure admission for the upcoming academic year.

104,918 qualified students have not been placed in a SHS. Source: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the education ministry said 563,339 results were received from WAEC.

Of this, 553,155 candidates qualified for placement, and 447,698 candidates were automatically placed into one of their selected school choices.

However, approximately 104,918 were not placed. As a remedy, the education ministry has encouraged the use of the Self-Placement platform. Qualified students can register to fill available slots.

The school selection process occurred earlier, from August 28 to September 4.

The school selection process allows candidates to choose Senior High Schools or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions for placement.

The service's officers will oversee the selection exercise nationwide to ensure adherence to established guidelines and transparency.

What unplaced students should do

Qualified students must visit the official CSSPS website, enter the required details and submit their information to view their placement results.

The Ministry of Education also cited the National Solution Centre at GNAT Hall, Adabraka, Accra, and 16 Regional Solution Centres as being able to offer assistance.

Students and parents can also call the helpline at 0308258001 for further assistance with placement-related inquiries.

BECE results released

YEN.com.gh reported that the provisional results for the 2024 BECE were released on October 21.

WAEC said the subject results of 377 school candidates and three private candidates in the 2024 exam were cancelled.

Following investigations, these candidates were discovered to have either brought foreign materials into the exam hall or colluded with others during the examination.

Also, the entire BECE results of 41 school candidates and one private candidate were cancelled.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh