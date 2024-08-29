A former KNUST student has made Ghana proud by excelling in his University education and gaining admission into a prestigious University in US

Kelvin Tamakloe, in 2023, emerged as the Valedictorian of the College of Engineering and has gained admission to Iowa State University in the USA

Netizens who saw the post were delighted over his achievement and took to the comments section to express their views

A past student of KNUST, Kelvin Tamakloe, has gained admission to a prestigious University in the USA.

Recall that Kelvin excelled in his studies and emerged as the 2023 Valedictorian of the College of Engineering in KNUST, with a CWA of 84.72.

A past student of KNUST who emerged as a valedictorian has gained admission to study at Iowa University.

During an interaction after his graduation, he acknowledged that studying in Ghana is not an easy task. He, therefore, congratulated his fellow graduates who completed school with him.

In the latest development, Kelvin has gained admission to study at the prestigious Iowa State University in the USA to pursue his PhD in Electrical Engineering.

Netizens congratulate Kelvin

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comments section to congratulate him.

"Legion and UCC valedictorians can not relate. We are in our own league. Congratulations to him. May God see him through his next academic Journey. May he come out as the Valedictorian there as well."

"Herh chaley this guy be serious."

"Congratulations to him and may the good Lord see him through this journey of his."

"How’s a university proud a former student of theirs has gotten admission into another university."

"What is the difference between CWA and GPA please."

"For all the rest know is that 70 be A. If ibi esay make dem do umm."

"Congratulations Tamakloe."

"How is this good news for a whole university though???"

UG graduate gets admission to Ohio University

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a brilliant graduate of the University of Ghana has gained admission to the Ohio University in USA.

This was after Stephen Nhyiraba Gyesi persevered through his life challenges and excelled in his studies.

