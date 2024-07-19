Kessben Antwi, a final-year Telecommunications Engineering at KNUST, has designed a mobile app to provide errand services

Kessben's SomaMe app is designed to provide a convenient platform for users to outsource their errands

Aside from this function, the SomaMe App is also seen as a platform for errand runners to monetise their service

A final-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kessben Antwi, has developed a mobile application to provide errand services.

The app, which is called SomaMe (meaning 'send me on an errand' in Twi), would allow errand runners to monetise their service on a digital platform.

KNUST final-year student Kessben Antwi is the developer of the SomaMe app. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/X

Source: Twitter

The mobile app would also provide convenience to users with busy schedules to outsource errands to individuals for a small fee payable via the mobile money platform.

A post spotted on @VOICE_of_KNUST's X page explained the mode of payment on the mobile app in detail.

"Payments are made every morning to the Errander's provided mobile money or bank account. The Company deducts a 16.7% service fee from successful Bids, and the remaining 83.3% is paid to the Errander. Payments are facilitated through Pay stack," portions of the post read.

Kessben Antwi, who is studying Telecommunications Engineering at KNUST, is also using the SomaMe App to create employment opportunities for his peers on campus.

The app is currently live and available on the Google Play Store and App Store for users to download.

Schoolmates congratulate KNUST app developer

Some of Kessben Antwi's schoolmates congratulated for his successful development and launch of the app.

@realsethgyamfi1 said

"Wow that’s amazing."

@realsethgyamfi1 also said:

"Wow that’s amazing."

@DensityInspirer commented:

"This is massive."

KNUST student designs hostel booking app

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Charles Frimpong, a student at KNUST, has designed a mobile application for booking hostels.

He said the app would ease the burdens of KNUST students in finding accommodation 'by the press of a button'.

He stated that the app would be available to students of KNUST for the time being with plans to extend it to other Ghana universities.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh