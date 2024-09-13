Organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz have announced the start date and venue for the contest

Various schools will compete for academic supremacy from October 11 at the University of Cape Coast

Netizens who saw the NSMQ post were delighted and took to the comments section to give reactions

Ghana's premier academic competition, focused on science and mathematics, will begin next month.

Organisers have announced on social media that the NSMQ would run from October 11 until October 30.

Students are jubilating as the NSMQ start date is announced as October 11 to 30, 2024. Image source: NSMQ

The contest will also take place at the University of Cape (UCC) in the Central Region.

The National Science and Mathematics Quiz is a competition in which Ghanaian Senior High Schools battle for academic supremacy in these two subjects.

Schools from across the country will participate in the upcoming competition.

Last year, PRESEC Legon emerged as the champion of the NSMQ, although many schools have high hopes of winning this year's contest.

Netizens react to NSMQ start date

Many netizens who saw the post about the upcoming NSMQ were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section.

@Nana Akua Marie wrote:

"If your school is not part, you will say this is just a show."

@Apostle Raymos wrote:

"The school that is ready and focus will win."

@Gideon Kofi Edu Quagraine wrote:

"The NSMQ is bigger than the Ghanaian premier league and I daresay the most important competition in Ghana. Great job to Primetime for this longevity."

@Kweku Nhyira wrote:

"Their school will try to join the competition but they'll fail and end up calling it mere show."

@Cas Tro wrote:

"Anyone who hate NSMQ didn’t go to better school or their school can’t compete."

@James Saviour wrote:

"For the love of the game NSMQ. Don't mind them, we will play the game."

@Samuel Nyarko Osei wrote:

"No bias and automatic prefere school to win must stop .All schools must be given equal opportunity to win the trophy."

@Moses Armah Junior I wrote:

"The duration is too short and compressed. The fun will be less."

@Hanson Frankies wrote:

"Madina Adenta University WASS will win this time."

NSMQ wins big at CIMG awards

YEN.com.gh also recently reported that the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) had bagged the CIMG TV Programme of the Year for 2023 at the just-ended awards function.

This marked its second consecutive win. CIMG recognised the NSMQ for promoting academic excellence in science and mathematics and maintaining significant viewer interest.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

