A video of a young lady's reaction after the NSS released postings for prospective service personnel has gone viral

The lady lamented that because of her programme of study at the university, she was not expecting to be posted to teach at a school

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions regarding the concerns raised by the young lady

A University of Cape Coast graduate (UCC) has taken to social media to express her displeasure after the National Service Secretariat (NSS) released placements for prospective national service personnel for the 2024/2025 service year.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady @winnie__sahara, who looked visibly displeased, confessed that she was not happy with her placement.

UCC graduate unhappy as she gets posted to a school for her NSS. Photo credit: @winnie_sahara/TikTok

She wondered why a university graduate who studied Industrial Chemistry would be posted to Talensi Nabdam to work as a teacher.

She wrote in the caption, "When NSS posts you Talensi Nabdam SHS after reading Industrial Chemistry for four years at UCC," with a crying emoji.

Ghanaians react to lady's NSS concern

Social media users who took to the comment section shared varied opinions on the young lady's concerns regarding her NSS placement.

Nana Kweku stated:

"what you dey go teach sef"

Mike Tetteh stated:

"Where were you hoping to go to?"

Brotherhood celebrity asked:

"Are u sure industry chemistry is a good course ??"

Tony Best Angelo added:

"But reposting dey or?"

De wise commented:

"I'm reading same program at UENR."

PORSHALLA stated:

"Please if you don’t do your NSS what will happen."

Ministry rejects NSS personnel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a university graduate has been denied the opportunity to do her national service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)

This comes after she was informed by the ministry's Human Resource officer that she could not be accepted because all Ministry staff did not know her.

The HR officer advised that she apply for reposting at a different institution.

Source: YEN.com.gh