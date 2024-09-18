Students at Wesley Senior High School in Konongo have cultivated cabbages on campus to bolster the school's food supply

The staff and students have worked together to grow the cabbages despite the school not being an agricultural institution

This initiative aligns with the national 'Planting for Food' program to enhance student nutrition and aid in sustainability

The Wesley Senior High School students in Konongo, Ashanti region, have grown farm produce to supplement their school's diet.

The students and other school staff have worked on the farm to nurture and cultivate the farm produce, which seems ready for harvest.

The headmistress of Wesley SHS says they only used organic manure to grow the produce on the farm. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

In a video shared on X by @sikaofficial1, the headmistress said even though the school is not an agricultural institution, they grew cabbage on campus.

“This is not an agricultural institution. But by dint of hard work of the students, my staff, management and the farm managers, we were able to come up with this.”

She added that this is to support the planting for food initiative and also supplement the food for the students.

In the video, the headmistress showed some of the cabbages ready for harvest and said they were grown only using organic manure.

Netizens applaud Wesley SHS for farming initiative

Several people who saw the video praised the school and its leaders for such an activity. YEN.com.gh has collated some of their comments.

@NikoiKharis said:

“So if a school can achieve this, how come the govt flagship Planting for foods has not impacted or economy, markets or kitchens considering how much money as spent”

@the_nana_amo wrote:

“Akwamuman Senior high school in Akosombo has been doing this for the past 4 years at least.”

@Ademens1 said:

“This is not the first time I’m seeing this, when I was in JHS we used to do more than this at the end of the day only the teachers share they used us”

@brain_amaru wrote:

“Awusco in the volta region is doing same but theirs is corn”

@manuelphrimpz said:

“This is something all the schools should try and emulate”

@rache16348 wrote:

"That's a good initiative 👏"

@EgyaAmakye said:

“Every school should have farms, dunnoe why it is not a thing”

