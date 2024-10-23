Stonebwoy, in a social media post, announced that he is set to release the visual for his Memories collaboration on October 23

The Memories song features Ir Sais from the Island of Bonaire and is the second song from the upcoming Up and Running album

Stonebwoy's highly anticipated studio album, Up and Running, will be released on streaming platforms on Thursday, October 24, 2024

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy is gearing up for the release of his sixth studio album, Up and Running, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, with the unveiling of his Memories song with Ir Sais.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy is set to unveil the visual for his Memories collaboration with Ir Sais. Photo source: @stonebwoy, @irsais

The Burninton Music Group boss recently shared the album's tracklist, which will feature Ghana's Larruso, Nigeria's Duncan Mighty, London's Amaria BB, South Florida's Kaylan Arnold, Blvk H3ro, Chi Ching, and Sp Jamaica's dancehall queen Spice.

Stonebwoy set to release Memories visual

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, who recently inked a deal with the Warner Music record label, took to his Instagram page to announce that he is set to unveil the visual of Memories, one of the many international collaborations on the upcoming album.

The Jejereje coroner shared a teaser of the song, triggering excitement and anticipation among fans. The Memories song will give the BHIM Nation fans a preview of what to expect from the Up and Running album.

The song and visual, which features Ir Sais from the Island of Bonaire, is the second track from the highly anticipated project and will be released on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 9 pm GMT.

Below is Stonebwoy's social media post:

Stonebowy's announcement excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

afro_bongo commented:

"Last year, it was #5ThDimension📍 , This another year #UPnRunning❤️🫶🏿 🌎."

ceemenka commented:

"HEAVY OOOO!!! MEMORIESSSSSS MEMORIESSSS MEMORIES!!!!!❤️❤️❤️."

itslulaslife commented:

"🤩 Memories that last a lifetime 🚀🔥."

quabhina_agbeko commented:

"You are who you think you are forget 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️."

palalo93 commented:

"1 Gad songs need to be sold at the health shop because it heals Souls 🫶🔥💯."

ms.agyekum commented:

"Can’t wait 🚀."

Grammy spotlights Stonebwoy's Up and Running album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy shared the backstory of his Up and Running album in an interview with the Grammy Awards.

The dancehall musician said his upcoming music project has an incredible mix of variety and uniqueness.

