A student of Ofoase Kokoben Senior High School (OFKOSS) has got people talking after detailing why she wants the headmistress removed from her post

She explained that the headmistress was autocratic and openly vowed to make them fail their WASSCE

Social media users who watched the video shared their views on the demands of the students

A student of Ofoase Kokoben Senior High School (OFKOSS) has broken her silence on why she and many other students of the school are calling for the removal of the current headmistress, Mrs Juliet Amankwaah Kessewaah.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the student who looked very displeased said one of the reasons why she wanted Mrs Juliet Amankwaah Kessewaah removed as head of the school was because she was very autocratic.

The student also alleged that the headmistress had opened up to them about her plans to ensure that the final-year students fail the WASSCE.

"What I want to say is that we don't need that woman again, she is too autocratic, whatever she says is final. Can you imagine that she is supposed to work with teachers but she now does everything herself? We complained about the ineptitude of the Library prefect only for her to tell us we would be writing WASSCE with her as head of the school and hence would ensure that we fail."

The student added that the headmistress bragged about using her personal funds for student meals and as such was going to make changes to the food they eat.

"She claims she would not give us good food to eat because the cost of feeding is borne by her. What we want to tell the authorities is that we don't need her again. She must go."

This latest twist comes after students staged a protest on campus demanding that the headmistress be removed by the Ghana Education Service.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to demands by the OFKOSS

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure and demands of the students.

Anaba GH reacted:

"Nowadays students are too known, how can you address your headmistress with such words."

maryasekabta0 indicated:

"This children we don't need her again she must go as if they brought her eiii, Ghana."

officialken79 added:

"You people have not seen nothing yet. always give thanks to the ex-president."’

Possible Blaze added:

"Masa masa, stop encouraging them in fooling. it's serious o.. instead of you to advise them see o.. Ghana media paa."

1st born Nana Agyemang stated:

"U won’t go to class aaa stop wae ba u koraa we don’t know what you are doing in school mpo."

GES probes O'Reilly's headmistress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the headmistress of O'Reilly Senior High School, Nadia Lartechoe Anna had stepped down.

This follows a directive from the Ghana Education Service.

Mrs Annan was probed for allegedly taking unauthorised money from the students during the admission process.

