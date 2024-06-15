NSMQ 2024: PRESEC Defends Regional Title After Victory Over Achimota, Accra Academy And Ashaiman SHS
- PRESEC has won the Greater Accra Regional Championship finals of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz
- The contest took place at Achimota Senior High School in Accra, where PRESEC won out with 46 points
- They were followed by Accra Academy with 37 points, Achimota School with 29 points and Ashaiman SHS, also with 29 points
Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) has won the Greater Accra Regional Championship finals of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz.
PRESEC's team was victorious over Achimota School, Accra Academy, and Ashaiman SHS.
The contest took place at Achimota School in Accra, where PRESEC won with an impressive 46 points.
They were followed by Accra Academy with 37 points, Achimota School with 29 points and Ashaiman SHS, also with 29 points.
After winning the contest, the 'Ɔdadeɛ boys' sang with immense joy as they left the auditorium.
The Achimota students who came to support their contestants were left discouraged and began leaving the auditorium early as it became clear that victory was becoming less possible.
Despite the loss, Achimota School and Ashaiman SHS remain confident they will perform well in the National Championship race.
PRESEC's victory comes after it made history and defended the Sharks Quiz title to win the Golden Book of Knowledge.
They defeated the St. Peter's SHS in a tough contest, which saw both schools with two rounds each.
This victory also makes PRESEC the first school to record back-to-back wins in successive finals in the competition's history.
Their victory in season 7 of The Sharks Quiz automatically makes them the Golden Book of Knowledge recipients from the organisers. In addition, the PRESEC boy will also receive cash, a trophy, medals, and other goodies from sponsors as the prize for winning the competition.
Obrempong Kojo Anobah, a student from PRESEC, was honoured at the end of the event.
Labone SHS's Michelle Nana Serwaa Akyeampomg named Best Female Student
YEN.com.gh reported that Michelle Nana Serwaa Akyeampomg has been awarded for her brilliance in season 7 of The Sharks Quiz competition.
Michelle, the only Home Economics student in the competition, was named the Best Female Student.
She received an undisclosed prize for her historic feat amid congratulatory messages from the gathering.
