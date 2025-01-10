A young Ghanaian man has stirred reactions on social media after he posted his WASSCE results slip

He wanted to find out what his options are based on his academic performance in the WASSCE, especially if he desires to study at KNUST or the University of Ghana

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the appeal of the SHS graduate

An SHS graduate who sat for the 2024 WASSCE has won many people over with his honesty and humility after it was announced that the undergraduate admission lists for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) had been released.

This move prompted Emmanuel Janvier Cobbinah to post his WASSCE result slip on a Facebook page, seeking clarification on several issues.

The boy who read General Science in school bagged an A in two subjects and a B in six subjects, respectively.

He first sought clarification as to whether he could gain admission into the University of Ghana or Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to study Physician Assistantship (PA).

He then asked if there were other programmes he might be admitted into at these two universities to study based on his WASSCE results.

"Can I apply for a PA course at KNUST or UG with this results. If no, please suggest courses I can venture into." his post read.

At the time of writing the report, the young man's post had received over 100 likes and 30 comments.

Ghanaians advise the SHS graduate

Social media users who commented on the post shared varied opinions on which programmes the SHS graduate qualifies to pursue based on his performance in the WASSCE.

Others also disclosed that his desire to study the Physician Assistantship (PA) programme at KNUST might not be achieved as many institutions no longer offer that programme.

Nana Osei Junior commented:

"Go to Kintampo College of Health and well being, u can apply for Physicians Assistant Course over there."

Nana Osei Owusu reacted:

"Kindly think about laboratory technology at UCC."

Oteng Amankwah Ransford added:

"Please all the public universities are not offering it anymore."

Agyenim Boateng added:

"PA is not working in the system anymore. You can try Radiology, Sonography , Dietetics, Doctor of Medical Laboratory."

Ninsawu Joshua wrote:

"Accredited private universities and some colleges like kintampo, and Yamfo are allowed to offer it. But bro, go for medilab, or Bsc Nursing, UDS will accept you."

Saba Abubakar added:

"There's no course you can do with this results."

Adisco alumnus seeks help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an alumnus of Adisadel College seeks urgent financial support if his desire to attain tertiary education comes true.

The 19-year-old has gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study Human Biology.

However, Elvis Marfo risks forfeiting his admission if he cannot pay his school fees by January 14, 2025.

He is, therefore, appealing to the general public to help raise funds for his education.

