Prempeh College Crowned Overall Champion At National Robotics Competition
- Prempeh College, one of Ghana's prestigious Senior High Schools has won the National Robotics Competition
- The renowned institution defeated its contenders in a fierce contest to emerge winners
- Congratulations have poured in for the young men following their remarkable feat
Prempeh College, one of Ghana's prestigious Senior High Schools, has been crowned the overall winner of the 2025 National Robotics Championship (Senior Category).
After competing against other great schools, the school emerged as the overall champion for the said category during the 2025 Robofest.
Announcing the great news on social media, @Asante Nation congratulated the institution situated in the Ashanti Region.
National Robofest 2025
Prempeh College made its mark at the National Robofest after a remarkable performance.
The competition included schools such as Koridua SHS, Our Lady of Grace School, Mikrobot Academy, and Vine Christian High School.
See the post below:
In the end, Prempeh topped the contest after two of its teams, Ana Green and Team Owen, took first and second places, respectively.
Prempeh College also won the Senior Head-to-Head Classic Competition of the 2025 Robofest.
See the post below:
Congratulations pour in for Prempeh College
Netizens who saw the post about Prempeh's achievements at the 2025 Robofest were delighted. Many congratulated them in the comments section of the post.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh