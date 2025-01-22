Global site navigation

Prempeh College Crowned Overall Champion At National Robotics Competition
by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read
  • Prempeh College, one of Ghana's prestigious Senior High Schools has won the National Robotics Competition
  • The renowned institution defeated its contenders in a fierce contest to emerge winners
  • Congratulations have poured in for the young men following their remarkable feat

Prempeh College, one of Ghana's prestigious Senior High Schools, has been crowned the overall winner of the 2025 National Robotics Championship (Senior Category).

After competing against other great schools, the school emerged as the overall champion for the said category during the 2025 Robofest.

Announcing the great news on social media, @Asante Nation congratulated the institution situated in the Ashanti Region.

National Robofest 2025

Prempeh College made its mark at the National Robofest after a remarkable performance.

The competition included schools such as Koridua SHS, Our Lady of Grace School, Mikrobot Academy, and Vine Christian High School.

In the end, Prempeh topped the contest after two of its teams, Ana Green and Team Owen, took first and second places, respectively.

Prempeh College also won the Senior Head-to-Head Classic Competition of the 2025 Robofest.

Congratulations pour in for Prempeh College

Netizens who saw the post about Prempeh's achievements at the 2025 Robofest were delighted. Many congratulated them in the comments section of the post.

