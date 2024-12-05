The video of a brilliant Prempeh College student sharing his heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for their support has gone viral

Amaro Shakur, a social activist, provided an update to Ghanaians on the academic journey of Ganiu Alajohn as an SHS student

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video expressed delight that the Prempeh College student was living his dream

Ganiu Alajohn, a brilliant Prempeh College student with special needs, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for their support.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the first-year student currently home from a short break sought God's blessing for all well-meaning Ghanaians who came to his aid.

Prempeh College boy with a disability thanks Ghanaians for the support in the trending video. Photo credit: @amaroshakur13/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ganiu Alajohn confessed that attending senior high school was not something he envisaged, adding that his dream had become a reality due to the generosity of Ghanaians.

"I am thankful to Ghanaians; without your help, I never thought going to school was possible. I thank everyone who supports me. God bless you.

Amaro Shakur, a social activist who has been instrumental in getting Ganiu Alajohn the support he needs, also assured Ghanaians that the donations they receive will be used well.

"He recently received a donation of GH¢2,000. But that money is with the school authorities, so they can provide for his needs whenever he asks for something. Also, due to the short break, he now lives with a school friend for the time being."

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend Amaro Shakur

Netizens who took to the post's comment section thanked persons supporting the intelligent Prempeh College student.

ohemaa reacted:

"Because of free school... God bless NPP and Nana"

Freda Mills commented:

"God bless the guy helping him and the family. You will never lack anything on this earth for showing such kindness."

PENOKIO wrote:

"God bless the boys family."

LesilyGH added:

"Just keep learning hard bro."

Small Pin visits son at Prempeh College

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also previously reported that diminutive Ghanaian TikTok star Small Pin got tongues wagging after he visited his son at Prempeh College.

A video on TikTok captured the actor warmly embracing his son, who appeared significantly taller than him.

The actor's presence got people's attention, and many people began to stare at him.

Source: YEN.com.gh