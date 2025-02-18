Ghana has chalked an unenviable record in Canada in the wake of new data released about international students in that country

A Ghanaian lady in Canada has expressed sorrow over the issue and urged international students to stick to the reason for being in the country

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions by the lady

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young lady has expressed grave concerns in the wake of the news that Ghana ranked among the top five countries where citizens granted study permits to higher learning institutions in Canada failed to show up at the respective schools after arriving in the country.

A report released in 2024 by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada indicated that 50,000 students representing 6.9 per cent of the total number of international students who travelled to Canada refused to report to school.

A young lady laments as new data shows that Ghana is on the list of the top five international students with no-shows in Canadian schools. Photo credit: @Stock photo posed by model/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

India topped the list as 9,582 international students who were granted study permits failed to report to the various universities in the country.

China came second as 4,279 international students granted study permits also did not show up at the colleges or universities.

Nigeria came third with 3,902 international students who also refused to comply with their study permits.

Ghana took to the fourth position on the list with over 2,712 international students refusing to show up at the various colleges out of the 5,881 who were granted study permits.

With this, the compliance rate for Ghanaian international students in Canada stands at 67.4 per cent whereas the non-compliance rate stands at 31.7 per cent.

A young lady laments as new data shows that Ghana is on the list of the top five international students with no-shows in Canadian schools. Photo credit: @Stock photo posed by model/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian lady in Canada is unhappy

Reacting to the data, a Ghanaian lady in Canada said the unenviable feat recorded by Ghana as a result of some international students would come with consequences.

"Even though more than half are currently in school, it would have a big effect on those who are coming. Now immigration would want to find out why the students come in, show proof of funds and refuse to go to thecolleges in the country."

She appealed to international students from Ghana who come into the country to do their best to live up to the mandate for which they were granted entry to Canada.

At the time of writing this report, the video raked in over 1,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to student absenteeism in Canada

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised the young lady for speaking about the issue.

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"Thanks for the heads up Ghanaian students should do the needful and focus on the main reasons for which they were issued study permits."

NanaAjoa stated:

"Please sis about the care in Canada please I have written my IELTS general and passed, help me please am also a health care nurse."

user13008135713505 replied:

"Let's all school in our country and develop it together. Simple."

Tim added:

"How can Ghana disappoint."

Ghanaian student killed in Canada."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian student who recently relocated to Canada for his studies has been killed.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Saskatoon, Canada, on Monday, January 20, 2025, at about 7:00 p.m.

He only moved to Canada in September 2024 and was reportedly killed by his co-worker, who usually picked him up for work.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh