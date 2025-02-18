A video of a Ghanaian pastor reacting to the ongoing ICE raids across the US has left many sad

Samuel Koomson, a district pastor at the Church of Pentecost in Ohio lamented that attendance has dropped in the wake of the ICE raids

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the ongoing raids

A District pastor at the Church of Pentecost in Ohio has expressed sadness over the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants in the US.

In a video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Pastor Samuel Koomson in an interview lamented that ongoing raids by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have taken a toll on church attendance as many people now prefer to stay at home.

A Church of Pentecost pastor in the US laments over low attendance due to ICE raids. Photo credit: @WSYX ABC 6/YouTube

He said although the state provides food to churches to be shared for members many of the members do not find the incentive attractive to attend church service and prefer to stay home for fear of being apprehended by ICE.

"The state gives us food to be given to them. The community comes, those who are not even members would come and take the food. Now we put the food out there and they are not coming," he said in an interview.

He concluded by saying " All we can do now is to pray".

A group of migrants in the US, waiting to be deported. Photo credit: @Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 7,000 likes and 300 comments.

Netizens react to the ICE raids

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions of the ongoing ICE raids in the country.

user6663587881955 commented:

"The headquarters is in Ghana, the chairman was given 58 million dollars to build a cathedral and he dug a hole for us. Humanity needs to change our lives and not use God to cover our evil."

D'Juggernaut indicated:

"Instead of him creating a system to support his members and create alternative meetings at home and see how to support members he is granting interviews."

Abeiku wrote:

"How would you even grant an interview to expose your folks wow I have visited this church."

Mclaire lamented:

"The same pastor that was telling members to vote for Trump on top of that interview to expose members. Obviously, they made the right choice not coming to church."

Clinton stated:

"So the US Church of Pentecost can provide put food outside for their church members and those who are not members should come for it but the church in Ghana can't but can collect money."

