Adwoa Safo has aired out her grievances with her party, the NPP, claiming she suffered disrespect and insults at the hands of party members

In an interview with OK FM, she alleged being referred to as the daughter of an uneducated farmer and seemed to have a lot of hurt in her heart as she spoke

The former MP has seemingly thrown her party under the bus over the past few days, bringing to light alleged corruption scandals that happened during the NPP's reign

Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP), alleging that she was disrespected and insulted by party members.

Speaking in an interview with OK FM, she claimed she was mocked as the daughter of an uneducated farmer, expressing frustration over how she was treated.

In recent days, she has also made allegations about corruption within the NPP during their time in power.

Her statements have sparked debate, with some Ghanaians questioning why she remained silent until after the party lost the 2024 elections to the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Many believe she is speaking out now because she is no longer in Parliament.

Adwoa Safo lost her seat after years of controversy. Her extended stay in the US led to her removal as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection and a demotion in Parliament.

During the NPP’s January 27, 2024, primary, Dome-Kwabenya delegates rejected her bid for re-election, choosing Mike Oquaye Jnr instead.

She also addressed her decision not to vote on the 2022 Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), claiming she abstained because she believed it would not benefit Ghana.

However, this has raised new questions, as a woman in a face mask was seen in her seat during the vote. At the time, the NPP was accused of bringing in an imposter to secure the needed numbers in Parliament.

Adwoa Safo's remarks on NPP stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

music_alexandr said:

"Politics is a dirty game, you got to watch your back."

will.ie3235 commented:

"Spewing internal matters in the public. Is she doing it for solutions or just to tarnish and destroy reputations?"

shavoo_x reacted:

"So she knows how to talk like this eiiii😂"

akua_nokturnal wrote:

"I enjoy listening to her. I love her confidence and the fact that she’s always maintained her innocence even on serious topics. Adwoa you’re so beautiful and phenomenal. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise because of politics!"

krakyeotoo said:

"De3 ))y3 ne hu. These failed creatures are still trying to disrespect the decisions of the electorate. Continue fooling."

