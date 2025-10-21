St. Thomas Aquinas has secured an eighth spot in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

The former champions defeated Sacred Hearts and Ngleshie Amanfro to advance to the next stage

Social media users who watched the video have commended the contestants who represented St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Thomas Aquinas SHS has advanced to the one-eighth stage of the ongoing 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Accra-based all-boys school secured their ticket to the next round in an interesting contest involving Sacred Hearts SHS and Ngleshie Amanfro.

St. Thomas Aquinas showed their dominance right from the start of the contest, finishing the first round with a seven-point lead.

The NSMQ winner ended the contest with 62 points. Sacred Hearts came in with 40 points, while Ngleshie Amanfro finished with 21 points.



St. Thomas Aquinas is poised to make amends for their abysmal performance last year after the school suffered a humiliating exit in the 2024 NSMQ after being eliminated from the competition last year at the preliminary stages.

This happened after it came up against Okuapeman SHS and Adukrom Presby SHS.

At the end of the contest, Okuapeman SHS advanced to the next stage after getting 48 points.

St. Thomas Aquinas SHS came in second with 28 points, while Adukrom Presby SHS came third with 23 points.

A member of St. Thomas' NSMQ team in 2024, Anthony Tang, is part of the contestants representing the school in this year's competition.

At the time of writing the report, a post on the NSMQ page announcing that St. Thomas had advanced to the next stage had racked up over 1,000 likes and 60 comments.

Reactions to St. Thomas Aquinas' NSMQ feat

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have praised St. Thomas Aquinas for the triumph.

Emmanuel Jerry Amotoe Bossman commented:

"St. Thomas presented foreign material; that's why they were able to sail through."

Bright Kofi Agyekum wrote:

"Ahh!!! It pains me... Sacred Hearts going home with 40 points."

Suzzy Tetteh opined:

"But the scores presented show Sacred Hearts having 40 points, right?"

Tetteywayo Timothy Tawiah added:

"This contest was very short and brief."

Fami Lee wrote:

"I'm proud to be an Aquinas student...beeb3!"

Casta M. Olivia added:

"Bruh, AQ has energy this year, I have no doubt. They passed Benin p333. God was an old Tom, God is an old Tom, God will always be an old Tom, beeb3 to the wiase."

Eric Owusu Kwabena said:

"Just the preliminary stage, and you've brought shifoo. Then in the quarterfinals, you will bring Bahubali p33!"

