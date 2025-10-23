Krobo Girls' Form 1 Student Made To Trim Neatly Braided Cornrows, Details in Video Spark Reactions
- A first-year student at Krobo Girls' SHS is trending after a video of her reacting to being enrolled went viral
- This comes after she disclosed that her neatly braided cornrows had to be trimmed despite her submitting a doctor’s report
- Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue
A first-year student of Krobo Girls' SHS has gone viral on social media after she opened up on a new chapter as a senior high school student.
This follows a video posted on the TikTok page of @parisdaabossbaby, which captured the first-year student in her checkered uniform, looking excited on campus as she expressed her joy about joining Krobo Girls SHS.
Netizens who reacted to the video were, however, in awe, seeing that the school authorities had given her permission to report to school in her neatly plaited cornrows.
Not long afterwards, the same TikTok page posted another video showing the SHS student in her checkered uniform at a barbering salon, where her cornrow braids had been loosened into a natural afro and were now being trimmed.
A netizen, confused about why the girl had to trim her hair, took to the comments to find out more about the act.
“Your parents should have gone to ask permission from the school because this time around, a lot of people went to school with cornrows on,” the person wrote.
In her response, she was informed that the girl actually submitted a doctor’s report, hoping to keep her cornrow braids; however, the report was not accepted by the school officials.
“Submitted a doctor’s report, yet not accepted,” she replied to the netizen.
Form 1 student weeps over mandatory haircut
This video comes on the backdrop of another viral video where a first-year Senior High School (SHS) student at Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School (YAGSHS) looked displeased after she was made to trim her beautiful long hair as part of the school’s mandatory haircut policy.
The video showed the student seated in a salon chair, looking visibly sad as the barber prepared to cut her thick, curly hair.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Krobo Girls student's mandatory haircut
Social media users have shared varied opinions on the mandatory haircut policy, with many calling it outdated. Others also comforted the Krobo Girls SHS student.
Mimi stated:
"The barber is not even smiling."
Adepahemaa_ wrote:
"You still look beautiful, big sis."
HOLY SPIRIT ENCOUNTER added:
"I think we must start a campaign about this, it’s getting too much."
Pearlll added:
"I just knew you would cut it because Krobo… hmm. You’re lucky they didn’t make you cut it again."
Kaiser27 indicated:
"Slow, I feel bad."
Teacher asks parents to advise their children
Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that a Ghanaian teacher admonished parents to speak with their wards at school.
In a video, the teacher appealed to new entrants against sleeping in other students' beds. She also encouraged parents to get to know the teachers.
