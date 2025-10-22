Osanju’s father has warmed hearts online after a video of him went viral on social media

In the video, Agya K was seen in high spirits as he engaged in a cheerful conversation with a woman who brought him food

Netizens who took to the comments section commended the woman for her kind gesture

Agya K, the father of the late TikToker Osanju, is trending for all the right reasons after a recent video of him went viral.

This comes after he was seen in a happy mood, having a heartfelt conversation with a woman.

Osanju’s father, Agya K, enjoys a fun time. Photo source: @mama.juliet70/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, posted on the TikTok page of @mama.juliet70, showed the elderly man dressed in black, seated in a room on his chair, when a young lady handed him a pack of cooked rice and meat.

When he received the food, his face lit up with a smile as he thanked the woman for her kind gesture.

As they conversed, Agya K remarked that he had traits of his late son, Osanju, hence wondering why the woman seemed surprised by his mannerisms and actions.

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Osanju laid to rest. Photo credit: @mrsanjus/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Agya K loses son and wife

The video has warmed the hearts of many, particularly considering the ordeal Agya K has had to endure.

He lost his wife, Amonu, in January 2025 after a brief illness. His pain worsened when he lost his son, Osanju, on September 1, 2025, at the young age of 30.

Osanju was later buried on October 4, 2025, in Atwima Koforidua in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 18,000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Osanju's father's recent video stirs reactions

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video showered praises on the woman for doing her best to cheer Agya K up.

REMEMBER ME O LORD, stated:

"Osanju and Amonu say I should thank you for them.”

Alie indicated:

“The way you keep hyping Agya Koo, may he get in touch with you and Agya K.”

BROWNIE’S APPAREL wrote:

“May God grant you all your heart’s desires and protect you and your family in Jesus’ mighty name.”

Miss Talata stated:

“Mama Juliet, I know Osanju and his mom are very happy wherever they are and will rest in peace because they know Agya K is happy, not sad. Keep making him happy, your reward is with the Lord.”

Ohemaa Sparkling added:

“Maa Julie, please continue doing this, and God will continue to bless you. Maa Julie, you will never lack on this earth by the grace of God. Love you.”



Pink luv opined:

“Agya dawase, Mama. Continue your good work and God will bless you and your family abundantly.”

Cardinal Eben added:

“Aunty Julie, may God bless you for putting smiles on Agya K’s face.”



McBrown consoles Osanju's father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown consoled Osanju’s father days after his son’s demise.

The on-screen personality in a video called Agya K, where she offered words of encouragement.

Nana Ama McBrown’s interaction with Osanju’s father evoked emotional reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh