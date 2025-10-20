A Ghanaian counselor advised parents to have serious conversations with their children about the realities of SHS life

She warned freshmen against sleeping on other students' beds, citing potential spiritual dangers and occult practices

The counselor encouraged parents to build relationships with teachers and show appreciation to ensure better oversight

A Ghanaian counselor and teacher has shared important warnings about the dangers in SHS for freshmen and their parents.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the teacher started off with advice to the parents of the SHS students, particularly those in a boarding house setting.

She stressed the importance of the parents having a serious conversation with their children about the realities and dangers of school life before they leave home.

According to her, parents should not "dump" their children at boarding school and rely on prayer alone. She explained the need to visit regularly, check in frequently, and build relationships with key school staff.

Ghanaian teacher talks about dangers of SHS

To the freshmen, she warned against sleeping on other students' beds, suggesting it could lead to spiritual attacks or 'soul trapping.'

This is a common practice she warned against. Many SHS freshmen are known to lay on the beds of their roommates, especially when the said roommates are not around the vicinity.

She said this to educate the students and parents about the supposed occult practices some students from different backgrounds practice while in the boarding house.

The counselor also advised students, especially boys, to be wary of some teachers who might try to exploit them and warned them against visiting teachers' bungalows, even for food.

Her last piece of advice was to parents. She encouraged parents to 'tip' or show appreciation to the teachers, suggesting that a good relationship can ensure better oversight for their child.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to advice to dangers of SHS

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from social media users. Some of the comments are below.

@Wee3ny3 said:

"This has been there since the beginning of school lol. So this is nothing new. We all experience that."

@badmanforex wrote:

"Masa SHS deir if you dey wan spoil you go spoil chale. Advice no go fit do anything."

@_OriginalGuy commented:

"I think it’s about time they make it mandatory that no child under 15 should be in SHS."

@delearnee wrote:

"I think your parenting is tested when your children are not with you. If you believe you've brought them up well, you don't have to be overly concerned about their way of life in the boarding house. Those who are spoiled just make it obvious."

