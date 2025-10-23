A young lady has warmed hearts in the wake of her comments about Adisadel College

This comes after she opened up about her desire to marry an Adisco old student and expressed hope that the school would succeed in the NSMQ

Adisadel College has meanwhile advanced to the one-eighth stage of the NSMQ competition

A young Ghanaian lady has gone viral after her comments about Adisadel College during the preliminary stage of the ongoing 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) caught public attention.

This comes after she went to the SGS Auditorium at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to show her support for Adisadel College, as it faced Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS and Assin State College.

A young lady cheers Adisadel College on as it faced YAGSHS in the NMSQ before the boys' school advanced to the one-eighth stage. Photo credit:@Joy News/Tikok, @National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Joy News, the young lady, draped in Adisadel College’s black and white stripes, said:



When quizzed by the interviewer about whether her decision to support Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS was because she attended the school, the pretty young lady replied no.

She explained that she was not an alumna of Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS, adding that she plans to marry an old student of Adisadel College in the future.

“I am a Santa wife; I will marry someone from Adisadel,” she said joyfully, to the astonishment of the interviewer.

Adisadel College advances to the next round of the NSMQ. Photo credit: @National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Adisco advances to NSMQ's one-eighth stage

Adisadel College has advanced to the one-eighth stage of the ongoing 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Cape Coast–based all-boys’ school booked a slot in the next round after a keen contest against Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS and Assin State College.

The contest began nervously, as Adisadel finished the first round with a narrow four-point lead, scoring 25 points, while Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS and Assin State College both earned 21 points.

The contest ended with Adisadel College amassing 57 points. Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS came in second with 41 points, while Assin State College finished with 30 points.

At the time of writing this report, a post on the NSMQ page confirming that Adisadel College had advanced to the next stage had racked up over 1,000 likes and 60 comments.

The video is below:

Reactions to Adisadel College's NMSQ performance

People who took to the comments section of the post have commended Adisadel College for advancing to the next round.

Val Klyntinz stated:

“Congratulations to Adisco... not forgetting the impressive performance of YAGSHS this year.”

Love Gyapong wrote:

“But fortunately, Yaa Asantewaa will join again in the quarter-finals.”

Nathaniel Ohene Anokye opined:

“YAGSHS have fought well. They may qualify as a losing school with the most points.”

Felix Yingura added:

“Adisadel dey talk say dem dey come like a wounded lion in the one-eighth stage. Presec go catch them!”

