Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has built and donated a three-storey girls' dormitory to the Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School (SHS)

The dormitory is fitted with other amenities that the students need to fully function and focus on their education

Social media users who saw the video of the new building and the amenities shared their thoughts in the comment section

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has proven his commitment to ensuring that every child is educated in the country.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, through the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, built and handed over a three-storey girls' dormitory to the Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School (SHS) in the Western Region.

The new dormitory has a 600-bed capacity and is fitted with other needed amenities like the washrooms, ironing area, housemistress' flat and drying area.

At the opening of the dormitory, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was represented by the Otumfuo Hiahene and Board Chairman of the Foundation, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II.

Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II officially handed over the keys of the facility to the Sefwi Waiwso traditional leaders, who in turn presented it to the school authorities.

All the dignitaries present and the contractors went around the dormitory after the opening to see the project, which was executed by Attachy Construction Limited. Meanwhile, Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) served as the consulting firm.

By delivering such a project, it shows Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's vision in expanding access to quality education and providing a safe, inclusive, and conducive environment for academic excellence.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Otumfuo's dormitory donation

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @Asante_nation on X. Many applauded Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, while others commended Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II for ensuring the Asantehene's dreams are realised. Read some of them below:

"Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II really dey job, man never rest, always serving the kingdom."

"So, for a project like this, how much will it cost in total?"

"Piawwwwww kotoko hene."

"@Bongo, hope you've seen this...What has your Abusua panyin done for your community?"

Otumfuo gifts German President a Traditional Stool

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Manhyia on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

In a video on social media, the European leader received a traditional stool with an emblem from the Asantehene during their encounter.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's gift to the German President has generated several reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

