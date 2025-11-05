Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Manhyia on Tuesday, November 4, 2025

In a video, the German President received a traditional stool with an emblem from the Asantehene during their encounter

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's gift to the German President has stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II welcomed the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

President Steinmeier arrived in Ghana on Monday, November 3, for a three-day visit to strengthen Germany's ties with the country. He received a rousing reception from President John Dramani Mahama after touching down at the Kotoka International Airport.

As part of his visit, the German president embarked on a trip to the Ashanti Region to visit Otumfuo for a special event at the Jubilee Hall.

Many prominent Ghanaian personalities, including businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and Dr Kweku Oteng, the Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene and many others, were present at the event to meet and interact with President Steinmeier.

Otumfuo gifts German President a traditional stool

During their encounter at the Jubilee Hall, Otumfuo presented a surprise gift to President Steinmeier before his departure.

In a video, the linguists of the Asantehene were seen handing over a traditional stool to the German President. The President beamed with excitement as he received the stool, which had an embossed Asante emblem.

During the presentation in front of the media, the linguists explained the cultural significance of the gift.

One of Otumfuo's subjects also noted that the stool was handmade and that it had the Asantehene's traditional crest and the president's name.

President Steinmeier also expressed his gratitude to Otumfuo, the ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, for the generous gesture.

The video of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receiving the traditional stool from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is below:

German President gets Royal welcome in Kumasi

President Steinmeier received a welcome befitting his status when he arrived in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Viral TikTok videos showed the moment he stepped off the plane at the Prempeh I International Airport and was welcomed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

He then exchanged pleasantries with Nana Asumegyahene, representing the Asante Traditional Council, as well as other dignitaries who had come to welcome him to the capital.

The cultural troupe dancers, who were present at the airport, performed their adowa dance, moving in sync to the rhythm of the drums.

The dancers led the German President to his waiting car. He stood still for a while, admiring the adowa, before he waved goodbye to the dancers and sat in the car.

The video of the German President's arrival in the Ashanti Region is below:

Reactions to Otumfuo gifting President traditional stool

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kobby Heaven commented:

"From the comments section, i have realized that free education is a very important policy. This is a stool with an emblem. This isn’t a golden stool wai."

Marfo Jnr Destiny said:

"Bleeding is allowed. 3ny3 mode3 no bi da."

Amansie Kotoko wrote:

"This is to show the Germans that we're not poor or mere beggars to always receive. We can also give. It is a sign of gratitude for the great job they are doing at KTI for Asanteman. God bless the King!"

