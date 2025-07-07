Ghanaian teacher Astute Hammond spotted a boy peeping into his classroom repeatedly and decided to help

The boy impressed the teacher with his handwriting and eagerness to learn despite not attending school for quite some time

With sponsorship support, Hammond enrolled him in school, got him a uniform, and provided educational materials

A kind-hearted Ghanaian teacher, Astute Hammond, has warmed hearts after narrating how he helped a young boy who had never set foot in school but often peeped through his classroom window.

Ghanaian teacher Astute Hammond helps a boy as he steps into the classroom for the first time. Photo credit: realhammond (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

In a trending social media video, Hammond recounted the touching story of how he repeatedly noticed the same boy watching his lessons from outside the classroom.

Despite efforts to engage him, the boy would always flee—until one day, he didn’t.

“I had spotted this boy many times from the window whenever I was teaching my kids in the classroom. He was running every time that I asked him a question, but one day he stayed,” Hammond shared.

Teacher transforms life of curious boy

That pivotal moment showcased the boy’s deep hunger for education. Hammond learned that the child had been out of school for some time but remained eager to learn.

What surprised him even more was the boy’s impressive handwriting, which, despite the long absence, was significantly better than that of enrolled students.

Ghanaian teacher Astute Hammond changes a boy’s life after spotting him peeping through a classroom window. Photo credit: realhammond (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Moved by his potential and determination, Hammond mobilised support from individual sponsors.

With their help, he got the child enrolled in the school, provided him with a new uniform, books, and essential supplies.

Hammond said:

"I saw that the future looked more than promising, so I made arrangements for him to get a uniform. I spoke with the head teacher of the school and also secured his admission. I made quick arrangements to get the uniform ready, and he came for a fitting."

"He was laughing throughout. I can see genuinely, he was very happy and he was ready to be in school."

As can be seen in the video, the young student was also a fast learner. At the end of the narration, Hammond appreciated God and those who played their part in ensuring the child's dream came true.

"We thank God, and then we really appreciate everybody who sees the need to sponsor some of these programs," he said.

Watch the video below.

Teacher applauded for assisting window-peeping pupil

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users who came across the video online. Some of the comments are below.

Punkie0627 commented:

"You're an angel on earth, Hammzyyy! God bless the children, you and all the things that you do. 🙏"

Beli_evetheboy commented:

"Make baba God bless you…sha…u see why adey call you “pipos tikya” moretimes😂❤️ udey do a lot waa. 🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Gadogbegeorgiette wrote:

"I would like to help Kids like this if anything, please contact me."

Acwesi_ said:

"God bless Snr Hammond, I'm just happy seeing this trending."

Teacher Hammond spends part salary on students

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghanaian teacher, Hammond was praised for his benevolent act towards his students.

In a video that also trended online, the teacher was seen using part of his salary to buy food for his students.

Many Ghanaians appreciated and celebrated him for his generous act.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh